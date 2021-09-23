ForestWorks weekly radio show launches with informed conversations about forestry in BC

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resource Works is getting to the heart of forestry matters with a new weekly radio show – ForestWorks.

Starting this Saturday, September 25, the half-hour radio program will run on Kamloops’ CHNL radio 7 a.m. Guests on Saturday’s show include Vanderhoof councillor and outgoing UBCM president Brian Frenkel, who will be discussing why local communities are asking for a say on the future of forestry.

The new show follows the recent launch of ForestWorks, a companion podcast that offers deeper dives into trends in forestry.

“The dialogue about forestry’s future in BC is too important to be left to sound-bites and wild claims designed to grab headlines,” says Stewart Muir, Resource Works Executive Director and host of ForestWorks.

Forestry accounts for nearly one fifth (18%) of British Columbia’s base economy.

“With ForestWorks we are looking beyond the rhetoric to the real facts about responsible forestry in BC through a series of conversations with people in the know – forestry town mayors, registered professional foresters, First Nations, union leaders, workers, associations, the industry and, yes, activists.”

More information, including all past episodes, can be found at ForestWorks.ca.

The podcast is also available at: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.

About Resource Works:

Resource Works communicates with British Columbians about the importance of the province’s resource sectors to their personal well-being. It demonstrates how responsible development of British Columbia’s resources creates jobs and incomes throughout the province, both directly and indirectly, while maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

And Resource Works explores the long-term economic future of British Columbia as a place that depends on the responsible development, extraction and transportation of the province’s resources.

