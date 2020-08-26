Formula One Adds Four Races

CBJ — Formula One has announced the addition of four more races to this year’s truncated auto racing schedule. A limited number of fans will also be permitted to attend.

Much like every other aspect of life, Formula One Grand Prix races have had their schedules reworked — or in some cases cancelled altogether — due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Canadian Grand Prix, which is normally held each year in mid-June on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Île Notre-Dame in Montreal, was one of the cancellation victims.

F1 has revealed that the additional races will be held in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain in November and December, meaning the latest finish date to a Formula One season since 1963. With 17 races now confirmed on the 2020 schedule it still marks the fewest races in a season since 2009. Each race is worth tens of millions of dollars in revenue and so there is incentive to schedule as many on the calendar as possible.

The Belgian Grand Prix is scheduled for this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps and will be the seventh in the 17-race series. The event at Spa has earned a worthy reputation for being one of the fastest, most exciting competitions each year.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain holds a 37-point lead over Max Verstappen, who has dual Belgian and Dutch citizenship. Hamilton is looking for his seventh world driving title, which would tie him with Germany’s Michael Schumacher for the most in F1 history.

