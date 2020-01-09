Forrest Pledges USD$50 Million for Fire Relief

CBJ — Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest has pledged about USD$50 million in aid to battle that country’s out of control bush fires.

Forrest is the founder of Fortescue Metals Group and Minara Resources — one of Australia’s biggest nickel mining companies. The huge donation will come from the Minderoo Foundation, a philanthropic organization Forrest founded with his wife.

The bush fires have been burning for months and have destroyed the natural habitat for as many as one billion animals. A total of 27 people have died nationwide since this year’s fire season began, and more than 2,600 homes have been destroyed or damaged in the state of New South Wales (NSW) alone.

