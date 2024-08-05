Forte Minerals Closes C$5.7 Million Strategic Placement, Welcomes Long-Term Partner

“Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the “Company”) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Strategic Placement”) with a strategic investor (the “Investor”). The Investor has acquired 6,326,066 common shares at a price of C$0.90 per share, for gross proceeds of C$5.7 million.

Following today’s closing, the Investor holds 9.99 % of Forte’s issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis, establishing a meaningful, long-term position in the Company’s copper-gold growth pipeline.

Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, commented:

“Closing this placement is a pivotal milestone for Forte. The investor’s conviction and long-term horizon validates our exploration thesis in Peru. With capital in hand and technical collaboration secured, we can accelerate exploration & drill permitting at Alto Ruri while unlocking value across our broader portfolio.”





Use of Proceeds:

Consistent with the terms announced on July 16, 2025, at least 80% of the proceeds will be directed toward exploration activities at Forte’s flagship Alto Ruri high-sulfidation epithermal gold project in central Peru. Remaining funds will be allocated to general working capital and corporate purposes.

Investor Rights Agreement Highlights:

Concurrent with closing, Forte and the Investor entered into an Investor Rights Agreement whereby the Investor is entitled to certain rights, subject to the Investor maintaining certain ownership thresholds in the Company, including technical information sharing rights and the right to participate in future equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain its percentage ownership interest in the Company. The Investor has also agreed to voting support and standstill covenants.

In addition, under the Investor Rights Agreement, the Investor and Forte will:

form a joint technical advisory committee; and

collaborate on community engagement and long-term access strategies.

A copy of the Investor Rights Agreement will be made available on SEDAR+ .

All shares issued under the Strategic Placement are subject to a four-month plus one-day statutory hold period expiring November 24, 2025.

ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP.

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (Cu) and gold (Au) assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C. , the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners.

On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.

(signed) “Patrick Elliott”

Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo

President & Chief Executive Officer

Forte Minerals Corp.

