Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors, Advance Notice By-Law No.2 and Say on Pay

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including electing the nominated directors, appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation’s auditors, approving Advance Notice By-Law No. 2 and voting on an advisory basis to accept the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation. Election of Directors

