Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on November 1 to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX/NYSE:FTS) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, November 1, 2019. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Corporation’s third quarter 2019 financial results.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 877.223.4471. International participants may participate by calling 647.788.4922. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation’s website, www.fortisinc.com . A replay of the conference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until December 1, 2019. Please call 800.585.8367 or 416.621.4642 and enter pass code 9394866.

