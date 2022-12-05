Fortuna increases Sunbird Resource and identifies new regional prospects at Séguéla, Côte d´Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Sunbird´s new resource estimation is in addition to Séguéla’s current Mineral Reserves of 12.1 Mt averaging 2.80 g/t Au containing 1.09 Moz (refer to Fortuna´s news release dated March 17, 2022).

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “Drilling at Séguéla has continued to highlight the exploration potential of the project including the definition of a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource and a substantial increase in the Inferred Mineral Resource at the Sunbird Deposit. Successful regional exploration work has identified two new prosects, at Barana and Badior, and additional high-grade results from Kestrel.” Mr. Weedon continued, “Ongoing extension drilling at Sunbird continues to expand the mineralized footprint, extending the southern high-grade shoot a further 75 meters along strike with drill hole SGDD109 intersecting 10.2 g/t gold over a true width of 9.1 meters and drill hole SGDD110 intersecting 10.2 g/t gold over a true width of 7.0 meters. Additionally, drilling has also confirmed the continuity of mineralization between the central and southern high-grade shoots, with intersections such as drill hole SGDD106 intersecting 6.5 g/t gold over a true width of 15.4 meters.” Mr. Weedon concluded, “Regional exploration drilling has advanced two new discoveries, Barana and Badior, with results including 11.5 g/t gold over a true width of 15.4 meters from drill hole SGRC1521 at Badior. Furthermore, continued exploration at the previously identified Kestrel Prospect has extended mineralization an additional 200 meters along strike with highlights including 20.3 g/t gold over a true width of 3.5 meters from drill hole SGRC1537.”

Sunbird Deposit Mineral Resource

Exploration drilling at Sunbird since the release of the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource (refer to Fortuna news releases dated March 15, 2022, June 7, 2022, and September 12, 2022) has resulted in an upgraded estimate, including a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.74 g/t gold containing 279,000 ounces and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 3.74 g/t gold containing 506,000 ounces (refer to Table 1).

Table 1. Sunbird Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Measured, Indicated and Inferred Property Classification Tonnes

(000) Au

(g/t) Au

(koz) Sunbird Deposit Measured – – – Indicated 3,260,000 2.74 279,000 Inferred 4,219,000 3.74 506,000

Notes:

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are as defined by the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability Factors that could materially affect the reported Mineral Resources include changes in metal price and exchange rate assumptions; changes in local interpretations of mineralization; changes to assumed metallurgical recoveries, overall slope angles, mining dilution and recovery used to generate the pit design; and assumptions as to the continued ability to access the site, retain mineral and surface rights titles, maintain environmental and other regulatory permits, and maintain the social license to operate at Séguéla Mineral Resources are estimated and reported as of November 21, 2022 Mineral Resources are reported in-situ constrained within an optimized pit shell at a cut-off grade of 0.45 g/t Au based on an assumed gold price of $1,700/oz, metallurgical recovery rate of 94.5%, mining cost of $3.04/t, processing and G&A costs of $21.44/t, and refining/selling costs including state and third-party royalties of $113.64/oz Au. The pit design was completed based on overall slope angle of 36. 8° for oxide material, 44.2° for transitional material and 53.3° for fresh material. Matthew Cobb is the Qualified Person responsible for Mineral Resources, being an employee of Roxgold Inc. Totals may not add due to rounding procedures

This upgraded Mineral Resource estimate incorporates an additional 41 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes totaling 14,520 meters to the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource, all of which were drilled by Fortuna during 2022. The estimation methodology was consistent with that set out in the Fortuna news release dated March 15, 2022.

Sunbird Deposit drill highlights include:

SGRD1410 : 4.1 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 23.1 meters from 325 meters

: 4.1 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 23.1 meters from 325 meters SGDD106: 6.5 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 15.4 meters from 413 meters

6.5 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 15.4 meters from 413 meters SGDD107: 6.0 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 11.2 meters from 420 meters

6.0 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 11.2 meters from 420 meters SGDD109: 10.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 9.1 meters from 141 meters

10.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 9.1 meters from 141 meters SGDD110: 10.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 7.0 meters from 279 meters

Drilling further down-dip and along strike at Sunbird has continued to intersect high-grade mineralization beyond the previously reported intersections (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 12, 2022), extending drill defined mineralization associated with the central high grade core a further 150 meters down-plunge where it remains open at depth, approximately 400 meters below surface (refer to Figure 1).

Recent drilling has also shown that the two main high-grade ore shoots, which previously were modeled as separate shoots, are part of a continuous lode with a strike length of at least 700 meters, further reinforcing the potential for underground mining at Sunbird. Drilling will continue throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 to test the projected extensions at depth, with infill drilling to reduce drill hole spacing to further improve resource confidence planned for the first quarter of 2023.

Drilling on the upper southern margins of the southern high-grade core has extended mineralization an additional 75 meters to the south, with drill hole SGDD109 intersecting 10.2 g/t gold over a true width of 9.1 meters, remaining open along strike to the south as well as down-plunge. Sunbird´s mineralization consists of a set of near vertical quartz dominant veins demonstrating good continuity down-dip and along strike, reflecting the strong structural control present; consistent with the majority of the deposits drilled at Séguéla to date (refer to Figures 2 and 3). Refer to Appendix 1 for full results received for this recent 12-hole, 4,062-meter drill program.



Figure 1: Sunbird Deposit long-section looking west showing recent drilling results. Note the southerly plunge aspect to the high-grade mineralization that remains open at depth.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6c45476-d6d5-4d3d-8923-7a0da26ad1b1



Figure 2: Sunbird Deposit cross-section 892865mN (looking north). Note the high-grade mineralization remains open at depth.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa5eba2a-c074-4a3f-ad42-06c7118fd824



Figure 3: Sunbird Deposit cross-section 892775mN (looking north). Note the high-grade mineralization remains open at depth.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/798a6561-5b08-4c9b-ab14-229667ccdcea



Séguéla Project Regional Exploration

New Discovery: Badior Prospect

A 9-hole, 936-meter reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) program was completed at Badior, a new prospect identified approximately 7 kilometers north of the Séguéla processing plant (refer to Figure 4).

Badior Prospect drill highlights include:

SGRC1521 : 11.5 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 15.4 meters from 105 meters

: 11.5 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 15.4 meters from 105 meters SGRC1524: 12.0 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 36 meters

12.0 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 36 meters SGRC1526: 4.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 9.1 meters from 144 meters

Drilling was designed to test a discrete gold-in-soil anomaly, which returned several very encouraging intersections along a 250-meter strike, including 11.5 g/t gold over a true width of 15.4 meters from 105 meters in drill hole SGRC1521 and 12.0 g/t gold over a true width of 8.4 meters from 36 meters in drill hole SGRC1524. Logging of the drill chips has shown mineralization and alteration is hosted in a similar lithology package as that which hosts the Antenna deposit. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the south, with additional drilling planned for early 2023. Refer to Appendix 2 for full results.

New Discovery: Barana Prospect

A 7-hole, 887-meter reconnaissance RC program was completed at Barana, located approximately 8 kilometers north of the Séguéla processing plant (refer to Figure 4) and 1 kilometer away from the Badior prospect.

Barana Prospect drill highlights include:

SGRC1531 : 2.3 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 86 meters

: 2.3 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 86 meters SGRC1533: 4.1 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 64 meters

Drilling was designed to test an extensive 1-kilometer long gold-in-soil anomaly, which returned several very encouraging intersections along a 750-meter strike, including 4.1 g/t gold over a true width of 4.9 meters from 64 meters in drill hole SGRC1533. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the north and south. Logging of the drill chips has shown mineralization and alteration is hosted in a similar lithology package as that which hosts Antenna. Refer to Appendix 3 for full results.

Kestrel Prospect Drill Results

Following on from the initial Kestrel drilling program (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 12, 2022), a 10-hole, 1,262-meter RC program was completed at Kestrel (refer to Figure 4).

Kestrel Prospect drill highlights include:

SGRC1536 : 4.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 159 meters

: 4.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 159 meters SGRC1537: 20.3 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 164 meters

Mineralization has been defined along a 200-meter strike, with a central high-grade core reflecting a similar structural setting as that at Koula and Sunbird, and where it remains open at depth. Kestrel is hosted in the same lithological package that hosts the Koula, Sunbird and Ancien deposits. Refer to Appendix 4 for full results.



Figure 4: Séguéla Project regional plan showing recent drilling results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b63ed803-343a-482c-80a7-7bd39a73b1ee



Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA-QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All RC drilling at Séguéla used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes at Séguéla were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories’ preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation and then, via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for finishing. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all Séguéla samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d’Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

APPENDIX 1. Sunbird Deposit drill results, Séguéla gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elevation (m) EOH Depth

(m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Downhole Interval (m) EST1

(m) Au (ppm) Hole Type2 SGRD1410 742619 892864 540 389.5 90 -60 325 358 33 23.1 4.1 RCD incl 349 350 1 0.7 22.7 RCD and 354 355 1 0.7 39.3 RCD and 356 357 1 0.7 17.8 RCD SGDD104 742505 892785 534 550.3 90 -60 NSI3 DD SGDD105 742545 892610 560 480.3 90 -60 125 128 3 2.1 2.7 DD 413 435 22 15.4 1.8 DD incl 418 419 1 0.7 10.5 DD SGDD106 742550 892735 550 450.4 90 -60 370 371 1 0.7 7.3 DD 413 435 22 15.4 6.5 DD incl 429 432 3 2.1 22.8 DD SGDD107 742540 892785 543 477.9 90 -60 365 366 1 0.7 6.6 DD 420 436 16 11.2 6.0 DD incl 427 428 1 0.7 49.1 DD SGDD108 742690 892660 547 150.6 90 -60 NSI3 DD SGDD109 742645 892610 566 222.4 90 -60 141 154 13 9.1 10.2 DD incl 149 154 5 3.5 23.7 DD SGDD110 742590 892560 574 321.5 90 -60 225 237 12 8.4 2.4 DD 279 289 10 7 10.2 DD incl 281 283 2 1.4 36.4 DD and 285 286 1 0.7 14.2 DD SGDD111 742600 892810 553 44 90 -60 Not sampled Hole abandoned DD SGDD112 742600 892810 553 350.4 90 -60 295 300 5 3.5 1.2 DD 309 310 1 0.7 13.6 DD SGDD113 742620 892860 541 300.5 90 -60 266 281 15 10.5 2.0 DD incl 279 280 1 0.7 13.3 DD SGDD114 742630 892910 530 324.5 90 -60 84 86 2 1.4 3.7 DD 283 286 3 2.1 3.2 DD 292 298 6 4.2 9.9 DD incl 296 297 1 0.7 25.6 DD

Notes:

EST: Estimated true width RCD: Reserve circulation with diamond tail | DD: Diamond drilling NSI: No significant intercepts



APPENDIX 2. Badior Prospect drill results, Séguéla gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elevation (m) EOH Depth

(m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Downhole Interval (m) EST1

(m) Au (ppm) Hole Type2 SGRC1518 743118 902000 387 60 270 -60 NSI3 RC SGRC1519 743145 902000 385 120 270 -60 NSI3 RC SGRC1520 743062 901901 388 67 270 -60 NSI3 RC SGRC1521 743096 901901 387 127 270 -60 43 46 3 2.1 11.6 RC incl 44 46 2 1.4 16.8 RC 105 127 22 15.4 11.5 RC incl 107 108 1 0.7 26.0 RC and 111 112 1 0.7 15.5 RC and 114 118 4 2.8 40.7 RC SGRC1522 743170 902101 382 60 270 -60 NSI3 RC SGRC1523 743201 902100 379 103 270 -60 NSI3 RC SGRC1524 743060 901799 389 128 270 -60 36 48 12 8.4 12.0 RC incl 36 37 1 0.7 14.8 RC and 44 47 3 2.1 40.9 RC SGRC1525 743011 901800 389 103 270 -60 NSI3 RC SGRC1526 743108 901801 387 168 270 -60 144 157 13 9.1 4.2 RC incl 145 146 1 0.7 10.7 RC and 147 148 1 0.7 12.4 RC

Notes:

EST: Estimated true width RC: Reverse circulation NSI: No significant intercepts



APPENDIX 3. Barana Prospect drill results, Séguéla gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elevation (m) EOH Depth

(m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Downhole Interval (m) EST1

(m) Au (ppm) Hole Type2 SGRC1527 743754 903600 376 120 270 -60 NSI3 RC SGRC1528 743707 903200 383 120 270 -60 2 7 5 3.5 1.5 RC SGRC1529 743750 903200 385 120 270 -60 87 90 3 2.1 4.1 RC SGRC1530 743671 902800 373 121 270 -60 8 14 6 4.2 2.6 RC SGRC1531 743722 902800 374 120 270 -60 40 44 4 2.8 2.2 RC 56 60 4 2.8 1.4 RC 86 94 8 5.6 2.3 RC SGRC1532 743901 902090 378 151 270 -60 NSI3 RC SGRC1533 743779 902551 367 135 270 -60 64 71 7 4.9 4.1 RC incl 66 68 2 1.4 12.0 RC

Notes:

EST: Estimated true width RC: Reverse circulation NSI: No significant intercepts



APPENDIX 4. Kestrel Prospect drill results, Séguéla gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elevation (m) EOH Depth

(m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Downhole Interval (m) EST1

(m) Au (ppm) Hole Type2 SGRC1534 742009 893950 436 60 270 -55 NSI3 RC SGRC1535 742038 893951 435 109 270 -55 92 94 2 1.4 2.5 RC SGRD1536 742056 893851 435 174.4 270 -55 159 167 8 5.6 4.2 RCD incl 160 161 1 0.7 10.2 RCD SGRD1537 742058 893749 440 190.5 270 -55 164 169 5 3.5 20.3 RCD incl 164 165 1 0.7 100.5 RCD SGRC1538 741991 893749 443 70 270 -55 NSI3 RC SGRD1539 742025 893749 443 130.3 270 -55 NSI3 RCD SGRC1540 742017 893847 437 100 270 -55 NSI3 RC SGRC1541 741992 893849 441 67 270 -55 24 27 3 2.1 4.5 RC SGRD1542 742068 893899 430 180.4 270 -55 NSI3 RCD SGRD1543 742060 893797 440 180.4 270 -55 171 173 2 1.4 3.3 RCD

Notes:

EST: Estimated true width RC: Reverse circulation | RCD: Reserve circulation with diamond tail NSI: No significant intercepts



