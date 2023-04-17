Forward-thinking partnership brings new cannabis-infused iced tea to Québec

HUNTINGDON, Quebec, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROSE LifeScience Inc. (“ROSE”), a major Québec cannabis producer, distributor, and marketer, today announced the launch of cannabis-infused iced tea beverage ‘TeaPot’ in the Québec market.

As part of its existing partnership with Entourage Health Corp. (“Entourage”), ROSE has commercialized and distributed the sativa lemon black iced tea beverage. The new beverage is now available to consumers at Société québécoise du cannabis (“SQDC”) stores and on its website. The launch of ‘TeaPot’ is an extension of the work between Entourage and the Boston Beer Company who partnered in 2021 to develop the innovative line of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada.

“Pure collaborative work can have great potential,” said Davide Zaffino, President and CEO, ROSE. “Our partnership with Entourage is proof of that, and we want to congratulate our friends at The Boston Beer Company on a launch that is already changing how people consume cannabis responsibly in Québec. We are grateful for the expertise and creative thinking of these forward-thinking companies, and proud that ROSE has the opportunity to bring this product to Québec consumers.”

‘Thé noir citron’ is ‘TeaPot Good Day Iced Tea’s’ first product release in Québec, commercialized and distributed by ROSE. It is made with natural flavours, infused with Pedro’s Sweet Sativa strain from Entourage’s Color Cannabis brand, and developed with the proven beverage expertise of The Boston Beer Company. Each 355ml can of TeaPot contains 5mg of THC and is crafted to minimize any cannabis taste or aroma.

“Securing entry into Québec, one of Canada’s most populated provinces, alongside a well-reputed local partner in ROSE, we are excited to expand our distribution footprint,” said George Scorsis, CEO and Executive Chairman, Entourage. “Our partners at Boston Beer Company have a history of producing some of North America’s most beloved craft beverages and TeaPot is no exception. The cannabis-infused beverage has been well received since its initial launch last summer in Canada and we are confident this will continue as we introduce TeaPot to Quebecers.”

The Boston Beer Company is renowned for creating best-in-class brands such as Samuel Adams, Truly, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and now TeaPot as part of its growing product line.

“Innovation fuels all we do as a consumer-focused beverage team,” said Boston Beer Company Head of Cannabis Paul Weaver. “And the cannabis industry in Québec is inspiring to us for that reason. It welcomes innovation in the most responsible ways. Working so closely with ROSE and Entourage to do exactly that is rewarding. We are confident Québec consumers will be as thrilled about TeaPot as we are.”

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that consumers benefit from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis in Québec and across Canada. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the Québec market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offering in the Québec and Canadian markets. Rose LifeScience is majority owned by Village Farms International (Nasdaq: VFF) with the balance owned and operated by its Québec-based founders. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

About Entourage Heath Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp. and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158 acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. With the launch of Syndicate, Entourage now hosts another unique medical marketplace that offers patients a collective of Canadian micro-cultivators’ products, along with Entourage’s family of brands. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage and its direct partners are the exclusive distributors of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, which launched in summer 2022, starting in select provinces. In addition, Entourage also entered into an exclusive agreement with Irwin Naturals, a renowned nutraceutical and herbal supplement formulator of popular branded wellness products sold across North America. The new line of CBD soft gels is now available on the Starseed’s medical platform.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer Brewery as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. In 2021, the company established a Canadian, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Dogfish Head -based subsidiary (BBCCC Inc.) to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com , which includes links to all our respective brand websites.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Valentine Vaillant

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

438 989-6654



