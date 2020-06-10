ForwardTogether: Rogers Expands Support for Local Small Businesses to Provide Free Resources and Promotion

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications has launched a new website and social campaign to showcase small businesses as they continue to innovate and adapt with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The site also provides access to resources like Facebook Blueprint, LinkedIn Learning and Twitter Flight School to help businesses pivot and adjust to new ways of serving customers. With 98 per cent of all Canadian businesses having fewer than 100 employees, small business is a key driving force in Canada’s economy, representing 70 per cent of all jobs and contributing over a third of the country’s GDP.Visit the website of their local Rogers Radio station: KiSS, Sportsnet, JACK, SONiC, ROCK, Country, Adult Contemporary, or Green News brand such as 680 NEWS and NEWS 1130, and click on the Operation Support Local hub. Or, visit supportlocal.rogers.com and click on “Business Spotlights”Explore the list to see which local businesses are open and ready for customers. If they can’t find one of their favourites, they can fill out the form to add them. Submitted businesses will be added to the local radio station hubs and will also automatically be entered into a pool to be featured on their local Rogers Radio station. Rogers Sports & Media has radio stations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia.About Rogers

