Forza Lithium Continues Work at its Jeanette Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forza Lithium Corp. (CSE: FZ) (“Forza” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the company has completed its latest fieldwork program on its Jeannette Lithium Property (“the Property”) for the 2023 season. The Property is located approximately 105 km east of the town of Red Lake, Ontario, and 80 km northeast of Ear Falls, Ontario. The 9-day field program was carried out by a crew of three in early August by mobilizing a boat to provide access to the northern portion of the property as well as along logging roads which traverse the Property.

Figure 1: Jeannette Property Regional Location Map:

https://forzalithium.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Jeannette-Property-Regional-Location-Map.png

During the 2022 field program 113 grab and channel samples were collected returning values up to 244 ppm Li, which was obtained from a sample of biotite gneiss with coarse feldspar-quartz dykelets. 45 grab samples were collected during the June and July field programs, which returned values up to 290ppm Li and 688ppm Rb. The value of 290 ppm Li was obtained from biotite gneiss proximal to the sample which had earlier returned 244 ppm Li. The value of 688 ppm Rb was obtained from pegmatite on the south shore of Tarpley Lake in the northeastern part of the Property.

An additional 44 grab samples were collected during the August 2023 program. These returned up to 309 ppm Li and up to 497 ppm Rb. The value of 309 ppm Li was obtained from biotite gneiss proximal to samples which had earlier returned 244 and 290 ppm Li. The value of 497 ppm Rb was obtained from pegmatite approximately 2 km south of Tarpley Lake in the eastern part of the Property. (See Figures 2 & 3).

Figure 2: Jeannette Property Aug 2023 Li Results:

https://forzalithium.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Jeannette-Property-Aug-2023-Li-Results.jpg

Frederick W. Breaks, Ph.D., P.Geo., was asked after the July 2023 program to review sample results to date and provide a summary of his findings. Mr. Breaks carried out a review of 157 samples collected on the Jeanette Property from 2022 – July 2023.

Contained in the Executive Summary Mr. Breaks wrote: “Rubidium has 14% of assays above 300 ppm which partly overlaps the highly evolved Separation Rapids pluton (SRP). Analyses that lie between 250 and 300 ppm Rb comprise 19% of the group. The maximum Rb of 688 ppm indicates a strongly evolved composition that compares with SRP. Cesium has a fairly restricted distribution with a mean of 15 ppm and a maximum of 23.7 ppm. Values that exceed 15 ppm comprise 24% of the grouping of pegmatite and related granite and granodiorite”.

“The K/Rb ratio has numerous samples with evolved values: 3% and 29% of samples, respectively are below 100 and in the range of 100-150 vs the mean UCC (upper continental crust) of 252. The lowest K/Rb ratios (66 to 99) on the claim block occur in the Tarpley Lake area and represent the most chemically evolved samples on the property to date”.

Figure 3: Jeannette Property Aug 2023 Rb Results:

https://forzalithium.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Jeannette-Property-Aug-2023-Rb-Results.jpg

“Further bulk rock sampling is recommended in the Tarpley Lake area which contains the most evolved rocks documented on the claim group to date. A possible lineament control of the highest Li and Rb values and lowest Mg/Li and K/Rb ratios at Tarpley Lake that could have localized late lithium-rich pegmatites in the parent granite should be investigated further”.

August sampling returned the highest Rb value of 497 ppm approximately 2 km south of Tarpley Lake along the above-mentioned topographical/magnetic lineament, adding support to the ‘lineament control’ hypothesis. Elevated rubidium concentrations in rare element pegmatite systems are indicative of a higher degree of chemical evolution of the system and therefore prospectivity for lithium mineralization.

Forza’s Interim President and CEO, Mr. Robert Coltura, said, “The Company is pleased with the elevated lithium and rubidium results obtained during the 2022 and 2023 field programs so far, and will continue to uncover the Property’s potential through further fieldwork and analysis.”

The following description of the regional geology is adapted from the NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report on the Jeannette Lithium Property (Camier 2022):

The Property is located in the east-central portion of the Allison Lake Batholith within the Uchi Subprovince of the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Uchi Subprovince is an east-trending granite-greenstone domain between 50 and 70 kilometers in width, extending approximately 700 kilometers from Lake Winnipeg in the west to the James Bay Lowlands.

The Allison Lake Batholith is the largest known fertile, peraluminous granite in northwestern Ontario (Breaks et al. 2003). Rare-element (Li, Cs, Rb, Tl, Be, Ta, Nb, Ga and Ge) pegmatite mineralization associated with S-type, peraluminous granite plutons is distributed over a wide expanse of the Superior Province of northeastern and northwestern Ontario. Rare element pegmatite mineralization occurs along a 350 km strike length of the Uchi-English River Subprovince boundary, from the Sandy Creek beryl pegmatite near Ear Falls to the Lilypad Lake complex-type pegmatite in the Fort Hope area, with 3 areas of known mineralization in between at Jubilee Lake, Root Lake and East Pashkokogan Lake (Breaks et al. 2003).

Qualified Person:

John Londry, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company. The Company nor the Q.P. have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the property comprising the Jeanette Project, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

About Forza Lithium Corp.:

Forza Lithium is a Canadian exploration company with focused expertise on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective lithium properties in North America. Our flagship project, the Jeanette Lithium Property, consists of 4 claims comprising 1,820 hectares and lies 105 km east of the mining community of Red Lake, Ontario. The Company’s strong management team is committed to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries located in favourable jurisdictions through its strategically located properties.

