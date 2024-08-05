Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) (“Fountain” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“Q3/25”).

Highlights from three months ended September 30, 2025:

NAV of $8.56 million ($0.13/share) at September 30, 2025 compared to $8.58 million ($0.13/share) at June 30, 2025, representing no change on a quarter over quarter per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

Net comprehensive loss of $0.03 million compared to net comprehensive loss of $0.71 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (“ Q3/24 ”);

”); Total gains from investment activity was $0.42 million compared to losses of $0.43 million for Q3/24;

Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.48 million compared to net realized gains of $0.06 million for Q3/24;

Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $1.07 million compared to net unrealized losses of $0.50 million for Q3/24;

Total expenses of $0.44 million compared to $0.28 million for Q3/24; and

Operating expenses of $0.14 million compared to $0.26 million for Q3/24.

Highlights from nine months ended September 30, 2025:

NAV of $8.56 million ($0.13/share) at September 30, 2025 compared to $5.51 million ($0.09/share) at December 31, 2024, representing a 44% increase year to date on a per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

Net comprehensive income of $3.03 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net comprehensive loss of $1.65 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024;

Total income from investment activity was $4.07 million compared to total loss of $0.98 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024;

Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $3.24 million compared to net realized losses of $0.08 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024;

Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $0.74 million compared to net unrealized losses of $0.90 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024;

Total expenses of $1.02 million compared to $0.67 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; and

Operating expenses of $0.43 million compared to $0.65 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

During Q3/25, the Company realized $1.48 million in gains on the sale of certain portfolio investments. The company saw an increase in its portfolio of publicly traded companies as a result of increased trading prices of certain investments within the technology and mining sectors.

The Company continued to maintain its low operating expenses in Q3/25 to further strengthen the Company’s financial position. As at September 30, 2025, the Company’s net assets were valued at $8.56 million or $0.13 per share compared to $5.51 million or $0.09 per share at December 31, 2024.

Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain stated, “During Q3/25, Fountain continued generating realized gains, while maintaining low operating expenses. Fountain is focused on establishing an investment portfolio with liquid assets that capture trends in growing industries. As we continue to align our portfolio with our strategic objectives, we believe that Fountain will prosper and continue realizing significant gains on its investments.”

A full set of the Q3 2025 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR+.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “believes”, “estimate”, “estimates”, “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “reflecting”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, “periodically”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that may cause actual results to differ materially from any estimates or projections expressed or implied by such statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove accurate.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Andrew Parks at (416) 456-7019 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.’s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.



CBJ Newsmakers