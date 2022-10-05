Framework for Diabetes in Canada tabled in Parliament

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today’s tabling of the Framework for Diabetes in Canada by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, federal Minister of Health, in the House of Commons, is an exciting and welcome development that aims to address the complex condition and rising prevalence of diabetes in Canada. Diabetes Canada expresses thanks to the Minister, MP Sonia Sidhu, Chair of the all-party Diabetes Caucus, and her parliamentary colleagues, whose commitment and leadership helped make this tabling a reality.

For the past several years, Diabetes Canada has led the call for a strategy and framework, in collaboration with more than 100 groups and individuals from across the country, to address the growing and silent epidemic of diabetes which impacts more than 11.7 million Canadians and costs the health-care system almost $50 million to treat every day.

Diabetes Canada is pleased with the measures outlined in the much-anticipated Framework document and urges the federal government, and its provincial and territorial partners, to identify and dedicate the necessary investments in their 2023 Budgets (and successive years) to implement the Framework.

These investments should include improved access to treatments, risk reduction strategies, and enhanced research all with one ultimate objective—to improve health outcomes for people with diabetes. Diabetes Canada recommends that a convening and coordinating body that includes people living with diabetes, national experts in care and research, and public and private funding partners should be established to help drive the implementation and evolution of this Framework and report back on progress on an annual basis.

The Framework was developed in consultation with people impacted by diabetes, health groups, and all levels of government, and has the potential to prevent millions of diabetes diagnoses as well as ensure that all those living with diabetes have improved and equitable access to vital care.

More specifically, federal, provincial and territorial governments must invest in its implementation to support the following:

Access to Resources: make sure people who live with diabetes have timely and equitable access to the supports, medications, and devices they need.

Measurable Progress: create and fund a multisectoral coordinating body to drive and ensure accountability so effective actions are taken, progress is tracked, and best practices are used.

Comprehensive Data: scale up and expand current data sources, and increase data sharing, through new data connection points that will improve health outcomes.

Better Education: improve public understanding about diabetes as a disease with tools that are inclusive, focused on the individual, and reduce stigma and inequities.

More Research: renew innovation with comprehensive research into type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Quotes:

Laura Syron, President & CEO, Diabetes Canada and person living with type 2 diabetes

“We applaud the government for moving forward with a plan of action to support Canadians at risk of and living with diabetes. The release of today’s Framework for Diabetes in Canada provides a critical and foundational outline that will guide us in helping to improve access to care and treatment and ensuring better health outcomes for people in Canada. We must keep the momentum moving and look forward to collaborating with governments, health-care partners, and persons with diabetes to ensure the Framework is implemented through concrete investments as soon as possible.”

Stacey Livitski, person living with type 1 diabetes

“I am so thankful that this comprehensive plan is gaining traction to help address the growing impact of the diabetes crisis across our nation. I am hopeful that as a result people like me will be able to see and benefit from some long overdue changes that will provide us with more measurable and positive outcomes, helping to alleviate the burden on individuals as well as our already overburdened health-care systems. I am urging the government to invest and implement these strategies as soon as possible.”

Russell Williams, Senior Vice-President of Mission, Diabetes Canada

“As the Framework for Diabetes in Canada is implemented across the country, there will be direct applications and learnings for other chronic diseases, facilitating economies of scale, rapid knowledge-sharing and bringing transformative change that will be felt throughout the health-care system.”

About Diabetes Canada

A world free of the effects of diabetes is our vision. That’s why we’re working together to improve the quality of life of people living with diabetes. We’re sharing knowledge and creating connections for individuals and the health-care professionals who care for them; advocating through public policy; and funding research to improve treatments and find a cure to end diabetes.

For more information, visit diabetes.ca or call 1-800-BANTING (226-8464).

Media Contact:

Leah Siversky

Diabetes Canada

[email protected]

416-408-7041



CBJ Newsmakers