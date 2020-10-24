Fraser Institute News Release: Quebec high schools show improvement in every corner of province

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fraser Institute today published its annual rankings of Quebec secondary schools, identifying schools that are improving or falling behind.

The Report Card on Quebec’s Secondary Schools 2020 ranks 473 public, independent, francophone and anglophone schools based largely on results from provincewide tests in French, English, science and mathematics.“Our Report Card offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else about their child’s school and how it compares to other schools across Quebec,” said Yanick Labrie, a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.In this year’s ranking, 44 schools—including public and independent schools from Sherbrooke to Saguenay—showed statistically significant improvement while 45 schools experienced declining performance.The province’s fastest-improving school—Citoyen in Montréal—improved its rating from 4.6 (out of 10) in 2015 to 6.0 in 2019.The province’s second-fastest improver—Sainte-Marie in Princeville—improved its rating from 3.6 in 2015 to 5.7 last year, despite more than 30 per cent of the school’s students having special needs.“Our school rankings prove that improvement is possible in every corner of the province, in every type of school serving every type of student,” Labrie said.“Parents should use these rankings every year to assess their child’s school, and when necessary, to ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around.”See detailed results of all 473 schools at www.compareschoolrankings.org.10 fastest-improving secondary schools in Quebec (fastest at the top)MEDIA CONTACT:

