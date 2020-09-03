Fraser Institute ranks 252 B.C. secondary schools in annual Report Card

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fraser Institute today released its Report Card on British Columbia’s Secondary Schools, 2020, the most easily accessible tool for parents to compare the academic performance of their children’s schools.

“Parents should use this Report Card every year to see how their child’s school is doing, and if necessary, ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around,” said Peter Cowley, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.This year’s Report Card ranks 252 public and independent secondary schools based on six academic indicators using student results from annual provincewide exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.Of the top 50 schools in the ranking, 29 are independent schools and 21 are public schools (although among the top 25 schools, 21 are independent), and are located across the province including Cowichan Valley, Richmond and Abbotsford.Moreover, 22 schools have showed improvement including North Island Secondary in Port McNeill (near the northern tip of Vancouver Island), which is this year’s fourth-fastest improving school despite 25 per cent of its students having special needs.“We often hear that some schools are doomed to perform poorly because of the communities and students they serve, but that’s just not true—every school can improve and rank higher than the year before,” Cowley said.For the complete results on all ranked schools, and to easily compare the performance of different schools, visit www.compareschoolrankings.org .MEDIA CONTACT:

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org



