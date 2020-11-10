Free COVID-19 Workplace Screening Tool

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The tool’s primary purpose is to enable employee self-screening and report the results to the designated administrator. No trial, no hidden costs, it’s free to set up and run employee screening for as long as required. Businesses in regions that have implemented bylaws requiring employee screening will be able to meet those requirements with the free tool. Employee Screening ToolCouch & Associates design and deliver innovative solutions to the most complex digital challenges for the world’s biggest brands. The Couch & Associates model combines strategic advisory services, marketing technology expertise and software development capabilities to help clients improve performance through unique approaches tailored to their environments. Media contact:

James Ellis

Marketing Coordinator

Couch & Associates

jellis@couch-associates.com

1 877 837 9477

https://couch.associates/



CBJ Newsmakers