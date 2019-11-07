Freedom Mobile Launches Fast, Affordable Home Internet Service for Wireless Customers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile today announced that it is expanding the availability of Freedom Home Internet, an internet product designed to give its wireless customers the fast download speeds and unlimited data they need to stay connected at home.

“Freedom Home Internet gives our customers access to all the in-home connectivity they want, paired with the innovative wireless plans from Freedom Mobile that they already love,” said Paul McAleese, President, Wireless, Shaw Communications. “Freedom Home Internet is designed for Freedom Mobile customers who also want a fast, self-managed, in-home internet service.”Following a pilot launch in Calgary in October 2019, Freedom Mobile is now offering Freedom Home Internet in communities where both Freedom Mobile and Shaw operate in Alberta and B.C. Where available, Freedom Mobile wireless customers can get wired home internet with download speeds of up to 150 megabits-per-second (Mbps) and unlimited data for only $55 a month.The disruptive growth of Freedom Mobile over the past two years in B.C. and Alberta has solidified the company’s relationship with the segment of customers who want an abundance of data at an affordable price in all facets of their connected life. While Freedom Mobile appeals to a wide variety of people, many are younger, often single, city-living, and heavy data users.“Simply put, Freedom Mobile customers enjoy living big, digital lives ⁠without worrying about their monthly wireless bills, and there’s absolutely no reason that should change when they walk through their front door and connect to their home Wi-Fi,” Mr. McAleese said.To be eligible for Freedom Home Internet, Freedom Mobile customers must purchase and maintain a minimum service plan of $40 in postpaid wireless services, excluding promotions and discounts. After signing up in store, customers are given a Freedom Wi-Fi Gateway modem that they can easily self-install. Customers can also access support from anywhere using Freedom Mobile’s online chat support feature.In addition to their wireless data plan, all Freedom Mobile customers have access to Freedom Wi-Fi at no extra cost, giving them the ability to connect to more than 300,000 hotspots across Western Canada and making it easier to stream, download and share while out of the home.Freedom Mobile currently serves Western Canadians living in major city centres, including Vancouver, B.C.’s Lower Mainland, and Alberta’s big cities of Calgary and Edmonton. Freedom Mobile expanded to 15 new communities across B.C. and Alberta in the summer of 2019 alone, and the company continues to extend the reach of its network and retail presence.For more information on Freedom Home Internet visit freedommobile.ca/en-CA/home-internet Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw.About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca For media inquiries, please contact:

