Freeland Tabbed as Finance Minister After Morneau’s Resignation

CBJ — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning a major reset of his Cabinet and will prorogue Parliament following the resignation of Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Trudeau has immediately selected Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland into the finance minister’s role, becoming the first woman ever tasked with the important portfolio.

The moves come in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the government’s plans, not to mention finances, with a deficit projected to be somewhere in the vicinity of $345 billion.

Morneau stepped down in the wake of the ongoing WE Charity student grant controversy. It’s also alleged Morneau felt he was no longer receiving the support of the PM and other senior members, which led to his decision to step down. Morneau is also leaving his role as a Toronto MP and will not seek re-election.

Prorogation means a sudden end to the current Parliamentary session. It kills all legislative business that has not passed into law. It also means halting all ongoing WE Charity committee probes, and dropping any of the remaining pre-pandemic pieces of legislation.

Both Trudeau and Morneau did not recuse themselves from the cabinet table when WE was awarded a contract to run a now-halted $912-million summer program, despite having close family ties to the organization. Opposition members say that Morneau stepping down is a good start but that Trudeau should follow suit.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion is currently investigating both Morneau and Trudeau.

