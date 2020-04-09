Freia Farmaceutici releases a second line of hand sanitizer with alcohol and also secures a supply of N95 Medical Masks for distribution

Freia has added a second line Dermogel Hand Sanitizer with alcohol to meet customer demand.Freia has confirmed sales orders of N95 Facemasks into the European market. Freia has sourced this catalogue of facemasks available for the UK and North American markets.Freia has secured production sourcing for these medical masks to meet increasing demand.Freia’s pharmaceutical own production facilities and supply chain have the capability to rapidly meet increased capacity of its Dermogel Hand Sanitizer line. MONTRÉAL, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELIXF) (FRA: 2LQA) (“ELIXXER” or the “Company”): Elixxer’s pharmaceutical partner, Freia, has confirmed to the company that their production facilities are capable to quickly increase production to meet demand of their Dermogel hand sanitizer per month. The company has also begun to add alcohol to the formulation to answer the demand from customers.Freia has also sourced and begun to sell N95, KN95, FFP2 and EN14683:2014 facemasks. Their first order was 33,000 N95 masks and the company continues to build their order book. The production at Freia’s source can supply all Freia orders.

