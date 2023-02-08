Fresche Solutions Acquires Silveredge Consulting to Expand Application Support Services and ERP Capabilities

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fresche Solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Silveredge Consulting, a premier IT consulting services provider specializing in IBM i (AS/400, iSeries) application support, ERP and homegrown application development and help desk services.

Organizations that rely on applications running on the IBM i platform are facing a critical skills gap and lack of access to knowledgeable resources. With aging IBM i professionals retiring, organizations are finding themselves at risk when it comes to maintaining and modernizing their legacy applications. Bringing Fresche Solutions and Silveredge Consulting together addresses this need in the market by providing comprehensive application support and development services and modernization solutions. This partnership provides an invaluable resource for organizations seeking guidance and assistance with their IBM i technology investments.

Silveredge has been delivering IT solutions for over 35 years and has built strong relationships with their customers, employees and the entire IBM i (AS/400) community. The company’s commitment to excellence has earned them an outstanding reputation for providing quality IT services and having some of the best and brightest talent in the market.

“Silveredge is a first-class organization with an impressive team of dedicated professionals who consistently deliver quality customer service and satisfaction,” said Fresche Solutions CEO, Stephen Woodard. “They have a unique approach that combines business and technology to deliver incredible value to their customers. Their industry expertise and focus on business outcomes is beyond compare. We are thrilled to welcome them into our organization and look forward to building on the strong relationships that have been formed over the years.”

The company currently supports customers running all variations of RPG and other languages, and provide development and ongoing maintenance and modernization for leading ERPs such as Infor (PRMS, BPCS, MAPICS, XA and LX), JD Edwards, SAP, as well as many other technologies on the IBM i (AS/400, iSeries) platform.

Sue Boers, President of Silveredge Consulting, commented, “We have worked hard over the years to build strong relationships which have enabled us to be successful. We are excited to be joining Fresche, a company that has a strong vision and ability to help Silveredge customers modernize for the future. Fresche provides an exceptional path forward for our customers and employees and we look forward to continuing this success.”

Ambrose Marton, EVP at Silveredge adds, “With Fresche, we now have the ability to provide our customers with end to end solutions including cloud, managed infrastructure services, transformation and security.”

This acquisition is part of Fresche Solutions’ long-term strategy to further build on its position as a global provider of IT and IBM i (AS/400, iSeries) solutions and a leader in Application Services and IT Managed Service Delivery.

American Pacific Group (APG), the private equity firm that backs Fresche commented, “Silveredge is an exciting addition to the Fresche family and supports the continued goal of building out a comprehensive set of solutions tailored for our customers’ growing needs. We will continue to invest in new capabilities and expand the solution set both organically and through further acquisition.” said Fraser Preston, Managing Partner at APG.

Silveredge will become a business unit of Fresche Solutions and continue to operate and do business under its current name. Fresche remains a global company with offices in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and India and will assume the Silveredge office presence in Chicago, Illinois.

For more information on Fresche please visit www.freschesolutions.com or contact [email protected].

About Fresche Solutions

From applications to infrastructure, Fresche brings digital experiences to life, solving complex business problems for our customers with innovative IT solutions. Businesses across the globe rely on us to deliver value in several critical areas including: custom application development, modernization of highly valuable legacy software assets, managed services, cloud, infrastructure and expert staffing solutions.

The depth and breadth of our automated tooling, products and services for IBM i, Windows, Linux and other platforms helps organizations to reach new heights and achieve their digital aspirations to survive and thrive successfully in today’s everchanging markets.

www.freschesolutions.com

About Silveredge Consulting

Since 1987, IBM i development teams have turned to Silveredge Consulting to deliver reliable IBM i-centric solutions. Our team of IT experts are dedicated to customer success and committed to exceeding expectations. For our clients, effective management of information is the competitive edge in their marketplace. We help our customers identify and deliver well thought out solutions.

Silveredge keeps abreast of changes in technology as well as changes in business. We provide a balance between the ability to analyze and re-engineer a business process and to implement new technological solutions. Our years of experience in information technology have exposed us to many challenging situations and solutions.

www.silveredgeconsulting.com

