Fresche Solutions Acquires Trinity Guard to Deliver Cutting-edge IBM i Security, Compliance & Intrusion Detection

MONTREAL, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fresche Solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trinity Guard , a leader in world-class security, auditing and detection software and services that provide vital capabilities to detect and protect against growing cybercrimes.

From ransomware to malware, to data theft and phishing attempts, cybercrime has been called one of the biggest threats that organizations face today, with the average cost of a ransomware breach estimated to be $4.62M.

Many organizations who run business-critical applications on the IBM i platform perceive their systems to be impenetrable, which leads to a false sense of security. While IBM i has historically been regarded as a secure platform, many of the vulnerabilities are rooted in configuration and role-based access and authentication. In addition, as more businesses adopt cloud, open source and web technologies, their cyber threat risk grows exponentially.

“Regardless of where your data resides, everyone is at risk of getting hacked,” says Tony Perera, CEO of Trinity Guard. “Anyone can have an extensive and expensive firewall, but if you aren’t protecting the data that’s on IBM i then you have security exposure. By joining forces with Fresche, we can bring our protection to more companies around the world and help them safeguard their mission-critical applications, operations and business reputation.”

Founded by executives with decades of IBM i and security expertise, Houston-based Trinity Guard occupies a unique niche within the IBM i landscape. The company’s suite of tools is purpose built to deal with today’s complex security and compliance challenges – database security, exit point security, auditing and encryption. The suite includes built-in content mapping that ensures accuracy and cybersecurity compliance with regulations such as PCI DSS, GDPR and others. Designed for ease of use, the software comes with a modern, intuitive dashboard that provides real-time alerts and easier ways to manage the entire system and deal with threats before they happen.

The Trinity Guard suite also has the unique ability to deliver well-parsed security and system event information to all leading System Integration Event Management (SIEM) solutions. This enables easy escalation of critical security activities in real-time. In organizations with large volumes of data, intrusions often go undetected if they don’t have parsing and event escalation capabilities – this has been the primary cause of many data breaches recently.

The software is available as a bundle or individual modules. Flexible licensing and subscription models make it highly accessible at a time when organizations need to double down on security.

“We are delighted to welcome Trinity Guard to the Fresche family,” says Stephen Woodard, CEO of Fresche Solutions. “Trinity Guard is one of the only companies we found that is significantly investing and actively developing their products, which ensures our customers will be able to not only deal with today’s security issues but tomorrow’s as well. This is by far the most advanced security and compliance capability in the market and a great value add for Fresche customers. Combined, we now provide our customers and the market with application modernization, infrastructure and security software and services that address the top three challenges facing IBM i organizations today.”

American Pacific Group (APG), the private equity firm that backs Fresche, commented, “Trinity Guard is a natural fit for Fresche and we are excited about the future and accelerated growth occurring with Fresche. Trinity Guard marks the second acquisition in 5 months, including Abacus Solutions and further builds on our vision for the market and our growth objectives. We plan to continue to invest in new technologies and expand the Fresche brand and market position through further acquisitions,” said Fraser Preston, Managing Partner at APG.

Trinity Guard will become a division of Fresche and continue to operate and do business under its current name. Fresche remains a global company with offices in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and India and will assume Trinity Guard’s office presence in Houston, Texas.

About Fresche Solutions

From applications to infrastructure, Fresche brings digital experiences to life, solving complex business problems for our customers with innovative IT solutions. Businesses across the globe rely on us to deliver value in several critical areas including: custom application development, modernization of highly valuable legacy software assets, managed services, cloud, infrastructure and expert staffing solutions.

The depth and breadth of our automated tooling, products and services for IBM i, Windows, Linux and other platforms helps organizations to reach new heights and achieve their digital aspirations to survive and thrive successfully in today’s everchanging markets.

About Trinity Guard

Trinity Guard revolutionized the IBM i security space with the introduction of next-gen security auditing starting in 2013. Today, Trinity Guard continues to lead with innovation. Trinity Guard’s IBM i security suite, Linux security auditing, and centralized security management products provide highly integrated auditing, intrusion detection, and security hardening solutions to customers worldwide. Trinity Guard’s global team of cybersecurity engineers is dedicated to providing world-class software that is simple, practical, and effective – to defend our clients in the battle against cybercrime.

