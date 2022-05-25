FreshBooks Expands With Invoicing Starter Plan for New Zealand Small Businesses

New Zealand, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreshBooks, a cloud-based accounting software provider, announced today that it is expanding its invoicing software offering to meet the needs of New Zealand small businesses. This includes the creation of a new starter plan and competitive pricing packages with unique pricing, set in NZ currency.

“FreshBooks recognizes the depth and breadth of small businesses across New Zealand. We’re excited to help local owners impress their clients and get paid faster with our competitive new starter plan and invoicing software,” said Dragana Ljubisavljevic, SVP of International Markets at FreshBooks. “FreshBooks is listening to the passionate small business owners in New Zealand by making it easier for them to digitize their invoicing.”

The expansion in New Zealand arrives as small business owners look for invoicing software that is intuitive and simple to use. FreshBooks is different because it’s built exclusively for small businesses, making it easier to stay on top of invoicing. The company’s new starter plan in New Zealand lets businesses:

Send 2 invoices per month to up to 2 clients

Collect online payments without invoicing

Track unlimited expenses

Get paid with credit cards via Stripe & PayPal

Access their account from anywhere on iOS and Android devices

All pricing packages are being offered at new competitive rates.

The expansion in New Zealand builds on FreshBooks securing $130M in funding, bringing its valuation to over USD $1 Billion. With a mission to reach more customers in more countries around the world, FreshBooks also acquired German-based FastBill to strengthen global expansion plans.

Learn more about FreshBooks here.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 160 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payments, and client engagement. FreshBooks, known for its 10x Stevie award-winning customer support, serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Mexico, Germany, Netherlands, and the US.



CBJ Newsmakers