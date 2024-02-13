FRNT Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV:FRNT) (OTCQB:FRFLF) (FSE:XZ3) (“FRNT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement between the Company and ICP is for an initial term of four (4) months (the “Initial Term”) and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an “Additional Term”) unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days’ written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm’s length party to the Company. ICP’s market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company’s shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT is an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets. FRNT, through a technology-forward and compliant operation, aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance. Partnering with both financial institutions and crypto native firms, FRNT operates distinct business lines under the umbrellas of Capital Markets Services and Advisory Services. Capital Markets Services consist of Deliverable Services, Treasury Management, OTC Derivatives, and Lending Origination. Advisory Services include Merchant Banking, Asset Management, Consulting and Distressed. Co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, FRNT is a global firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

FRNT FINANCIAL INC.

Chief Executive Officer

Stéphane Ouellette

[email protected]

833 222-3768

https://www.frnt.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable law. Generally, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the general risks associated with the speculative nature of the Company’s business, current global financial conditions, uncertainty of additional capital, price volatility, government regulation in the industries in which the Company operates, political and economic risk, absence of public trading market, arbitrary offering price, dilution to the Company’s common shares, dependence on key personnel, currency fluctuations, insurance and uninsured risks, competition, legal proceedings, conflicts of interest and lack of dividends. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



