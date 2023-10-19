“From Darkness into the Light”: Vancouver Zion Mission Choir Presents “Sing Hallelujah 2023” at Orpheum Theatre

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vancouver’s esteemed Zion Mission Choir is all set to grace the grand stage of the Orpheum Theatre on October 31 at 7pm as they present their 41st annual concert, “Sing Hallelujah 2023”. In partnership with the Coram Deo Foundation, a division of Primacorp Ventures, and the Chung family, this year’s event aims to raise awareness about the pressing issues of poverty, homelessness, and addiction plaguing Metro Vancouver. With the mission of offering restoration and hope to those in need, the Choir is dedicated to spreading the message of Jesus’s illuminating grace and universal love.

Under the acclaimed guidance of Dr. Stephanie Chung, the event promises an evening of spiritual uplift and musical jubilation. This upcoming performance follows the success of their previous event at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts in 2022, which aimed to support educational programs for the deaf-mute community in South Korea.

The Vancouver Zion Mission Choir, with a history of four decades, has consistently contributed to various charitable causes locally and globally. Dr. Stephanie Chung, the Choir’s conductor, emphasized its dedication to praising God through their music, stating, “Vancouver Zion Mission Choir was started to offer the highest praise to the almighty God, giving our utmost efforts.”

The Choir, consisting of approximately 200 dedicated members, aims to spread the message of hope and faith through their powerful performances.

Amidst the heartwarming notes, Dr. Mark’s Husbands, Trinity Western University’s president, shared, “It’s so encouraging to see wonderful Christian churches and organizations working together.” He further emphasized the unique essence of the event, highlighting the unity it fosters across diverse communities.

“This is one of those events that you will never forget. This event will bring a message to the audience that Jesus is light and can shine on the whole world,” added Dr. Herbert Tsang, President of Church Music Ministry of Canada.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Phil Vanderveen, Pastor at Peace Portal Alliance Church, said, “What a privilege to join Stephanie in the Choir. This is a unique event for Vancouver, where we have the opportunity for many of us from different people groups and language groups to join together to support a mission dear to so many of our hearts, the Union Gospel Mission.”

Tickets for the concert are free and can be booked online at the ticket store. Join the Vancouver Zion Mission Choir for an unforgettable evening of music, unity, and spiritual inspiration as they lead you “From Darkness into the Light” at the prestigious Orpheum Theatre.

About the Chung Family, Coram Deo, and the Vancouver Zion Mission Choir

Drs. Peter and Stephanie Chung, a prominent Vancouver family, care about providing for underserved communities through education and charity work. Through their registered Canadian charity organization, Coram Deo, they consistently offer humanitarian aid, education, and funding to make a positive and lasting impact in their communities.

With origins in South Korea, the Vancouver Zion Mission Choir has been singing for the past 40 years in support of many local and global charitable organizations, raising funds for pressing humanitarian needs.



