Fronsac REIT Announces Company Name Change to Canadian Net REIT and Ticker Change to NET.UN

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX-V: FRO.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (“Fronsac” or the “Trust”) announces that effective today, the Trust will be operating under the name of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust. The Trust also announces that it will change its trading symbol from FRO.UN to NET.UN. This rebranding of the Trust better reflects Fronsac’s activities as a leading investor in Canadian commercial real estate leased on a triple net basis.

The change in name and ticker should become effective on or about June 22, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Trust’s new CUSIP number is 13639A109 and the transfer agent of the Trust continues to be AST Financial. There is no change in the capitalization of the Trust in connection with the change of name and trading symbol. No action will be required by existing unitholders with respect to the name change and trading symbol change. Unitholders holding unit certificates of the Trust can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

Jason Parravano, President and CEO says: “We are proud to share with everyone our new name. Fronsac has come a long way since its inception and we believe we reached a point where rebranding to “Canadian Net REIT” was the natural next step, as it is a name that better describes who we are and what we do.”

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not intend or undertake to update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.

