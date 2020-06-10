FrontFundr Secures Groundbreaking Regulation for Connecting Entrepreneurs and Investors Across Canada

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FrontFundr , Canada’s leading online investment platform for the private markets, recently announced the launch of Ontario Instrument 45-505 . This new legislation allows FrontFundr to provide extensive, nationwide coverage for its platform, and opens up the private markets for all investors and entrepreneurs throughout Canada. It means that, for the first time, there is a clear and concise path for raising start-up capital across the country.

The rule, designed and implemented in collaboration with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), applies regardless of where entrepreneurs are or where they do business. Key features of 45-505 include that:The head office for the company is located in Canada (currently NL, PEI and the territories are not participating jurisdictions)Companies may raise up to $250,000 during a 90 day campaign, with a maximum of two campaigns per calendar year (in other words $500,000 total per year) The company raises no more than twice in a calendar yearEach investor invests no more than $1,500, or $5,000, if deemed suitableFrontFundr operates as Exempt Market Dealer so can also use all other prospectus exemptions (such as the Accredited Investor exemption), concurrently with the 45-505, so companies can raise amounts greater than $250,000 per raise through the platform“FrontFundr has been continuously innovating and advancing the private markets in Canada,” says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder & CEO of FrontFundr. “The 45-505 is another important step towards democratizing the private markets, providing companies better access to capital and enabling the public access to investment opportunities in promising companies.”Entrepreneurs looking to raise capital can find out more on FrontFundr’s website , and investors keen to explore current investment opportunities can check out current listings on the platform. About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. It provides a community of over 17,000 retail investors with the ability to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows users across Canada to invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date it has helped more than 54 companies raise over $35 million.Connect with FrontFundr: Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram Media Contact

John Hills

E: P: 289 962 1708



