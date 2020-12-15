FTC Seeks Social Media Co’s Data Collection Practices

CBJ — The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from large social media entities such as Facebook and Twitter about how they use the personal information that they collect on their users, which is in the hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Orders requesting data logs were also sent to Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp, Amazon.com, China’s ByteDance unit TikTok, Discord, Reddit, Snap, and Google subsidiary YouTube. Instagram, owned by Facebook, was not named in the initial order.

The FTC wants a step-by-step breakdown of how these companies collect data on users, how long they keep the data and also how they decide which advertisements to show each individual person. The impact on children 12 and under and teenagers will also be investigated.

Each of the named companies have 45 days to respond to the orders.

