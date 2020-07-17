FTI Announces Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Online Store

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX Venture:FTI) FTI Foodtech International Inc. (“FTI”) announces that it is now offering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) through an online store – fti.ppebrand.com.Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is currently in high demand due to widespread efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19. For implementation of ongoing health and food safety measures, FTI has sourced a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizers and thermometers to meet these needs. Certification by FDA or CDC is indicated by product. Through existing and new partnerships with suppliers, FTI offers products online. Visit: fti.ppebrand.com.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For further information, contact: William Hullah, President, FTI at (416) 444-1058.





CBJ Newsmakers