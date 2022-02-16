FTI Announces the Termination of Negotiations with MoneyLine Sports Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSXV: FTI) (“FTI” or the “Company”) today announced that after negotiations, the Company and MoneyLine Sports Inc. (“MoneyLine”), based in Ontario, were unable to reach a definitive agreement. No further negotiations are anticipated.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

William Hullah, President

T : (416) 444-1058

E : info@fti-foodtech.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has not approved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers