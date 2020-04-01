FTI Fails to Close 2018 FLASH Licence and Consulting Agreement

TORONTO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX Venture: FTI) FTI Foodtech International Inc. (“FTI” or “the Company”) announces that the February 26, 2018 agreement for consulting and of the licence for FLASH improvements and related software (the “Transaction”) did not close, despite best efforts from both parties and is not expected to close. The warrants related to the transaction, which were issued in good faith, were not exercised and have since expired. No shares were issued.

