FTI Fails to Close October 2020 Private Placement and Issues Incentive Stock Options

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSXV: FTI) (“FTI” or “the Company”) announces that the proposed private placement announced October 15, 2020 was not closed due to market conditions and current stock price.
Additionally, in an effort to attract and retain quality board members, on February 17, 2021, the Company issued a total of 700,000 director stock options, each at $0.15 with a three-year expiry of February 17, 2024.The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has not approved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS William Hullah, President
