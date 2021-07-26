FuelPositive Hires Core NH3 Technology Patent Co-Inventor Dr. Ghassan Chehade to Lead Prototype Manufacturing

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) has hired engineer Dr. Ghassan Chehade, one of the co-inventors named on the provisional patent of the Company’s technology that will produce carbon-free ammonia (NH3). Dr. Chehade worked with Dr. Ibrahim Dincer on the original development of the Company’s core NH3 technology. He has joined the Company as Lead Project Engineer.

“Ghassan will play a significant role, working closely with National Compressed Air Canada Ltd., as we manufacture our Phase 2 commercial prototype demonstration systems for carbon-free NH3 production,” said Ian Clifford, Fuel Positive CEO. “The manufacturing of demonstration prototypes is a major milestone for us, as we transition from research and development to the commercialization phase of our growth. Having Ghassan involved daily will ensure success, preparing us for the rollout of our demonstration pilot projects in early 2022.”

The Company’s carbon-free NH3 technology, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and converts it to a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, fertilizer for farming, fuel for combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. It is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as the enabler of the hydrogen economy. Not only does the production of FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 require much less energy than producing hydrogen on its own, but ammonia stores 65% more hydrogen than highly compressed pure hydrogen, making ammonia the most efficient way to safely store and transport hydrogen.

FuelPositive’s modular and transportable systems, leveraging shipping container configurations, will be adaptable to multiple applications. The Company is initially focusing on the agriculture sector where farmers will be able to produce carbon-free NH3 on their farms and use it to fertilize their fields and fuel their farming equipment, generators, coolers and grain drying equipment.

The traditional ammonia sector has a market value of about $70 billion US yearly, with compound annual growth rate of 5% each year. However, its production, centralized in massive refineries, contributes significantly to carbon emissions. FuelPositive’s technology can replace traditional ammonia with carbon-free NH3 that can be produced wherever it is needed. A number of recent projections suggest a compound annual growth rate for carbon-free ammonia of 50% or higher.

On June 8, 2021, the Company announced that it had filed for patent protection for its “Modular Transportable Clean Hydrogen-Ammonia Maker” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (U.S. provisional patent application number 63197884).

You can watch an interview about this news release with Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO, on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/2jcrrGVVjkE.

About Dr. Ghassan Chehade

Dr. Chehade is a senior engineer and hydrogen/ammonia subject matter specialist. His passion centers on the link between climate change and energy systems. He pursued graduate studies at Ontario Tech University under the supervision of Dr. Dincer, where he received MASc and PhD degrees in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on energy systems and thermofluids and his doctoral study was primarily focused on the development of the Company’s core NH3 technology. Dr. Chehade also has a certificate in electrochemical systems from the University of Toronto. Dr. Chehade worked for more than half a decade at the Clean Energy Research Laboratory performing research related to clean energy systems. His discoveries on ammonia and hydrogen production methods in the lab have translated to commercial solutions that could revolutionize the way to reduce carbon emissions.

About Fuel Positive

FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean, economically advantageous/ realizable and that leverage existing infrastructure, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now.

