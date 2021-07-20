FuelPositive (TSXV: NHHH, OTCQB: NHHHF) Hires Sussex Strategy Group to Provide Government Relations Services

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has hired Sussex Strategy Group to provide government relations services in Canada.

“As a Canadian growth-stage technology company focused on developing clean technologies to fight climate change, we know we share a lot of goals with the federal government and many provincial/territorial governments across Canada. Sussex Strategy Group is the right team to help us navigate the government landscape so we can share the excitement of our core technology and discuss with governments how we can help reduce greenhouse emissions in this country to meet or surpass our Paris Agreement commitments,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO.

FuelPositive’s lead product, carbon-free ammonia (NH3), takes air, water and sustainable electricity and converts that into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for combustion engines and a solution for grid-storage, to name a few. The Company is currently developing scalable and easily transportable commercial production units which will allow end users to produce FuelPositive clean NH3 onsite, wherever it is needed, when it is needed.

“Sussex is excited to partner with FuelPositive to advance its development of carbon- free ammonia for use in agricultural and other sectors,” said Chris Benedetti, Managing Partner of Sussex. “Ammonia is a well-known chemical that is easily transported and stored. Being able to produce it carbon-free and in a scalable and modular manner is a game changer and we believe governments will be keen to support this Canadian-developed intellectual property.”

The Company will focus initially on the agriculture sector. About 80% of the world’s demand for ammonia comes from the agriculture sector, as ammonia is used to help add nitrogen, an element that is essential for plants, back into soil that has been depleted by growing crops. However, traditional ammonia is a heavy polluter. FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 will provide all the ammonia that is needed, without emitting greenhouse gases.

“Beyond agriculture, there are numerous applications where our carbon-free NH3 can make a massive difference. For instance, we are exploring using our system to provide clean energy for northern and remote communities – that would be an ideal project for us to work on in partnership with governments,” said Clifford.

“As well, we believe our carbon-free NH3 can be the enabler to economically, efficiently and quickly produce, store, transport and use hydrogen – making the hydrogen economy possible much sooner than anyone has been expecting,” added Clifford. Not only does the production of FuelPositive carbon-free NH3 require much less energy than producing hydrogen on its own, but ammonia stores 65% more hydrogen than highly compressed pure hydrogen, making ammonia the most efficient way to store and transport hydrogen.

Approximately 200 million tons of traditional ammonia are produced every year around the world with an annual market value of about $90 billion CA. The existing ammonia market has been a commodity-type market with compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of about 5% per year. A number of recent projections suggest 50% CAGR, or higher, for carbon-free ammonia over the next decade.

About Sussex Strategy Group

Established in 1998, Sussex Strategy Group is one of Canada’s leading government relations and strategic communications firms. With offices in Toronto and Ottawa, and a network of expert affiliates in major centres across the country, Sussex excels at helping its clients manage public opinion about them and their issues, and advance their interests with decision-makers at the federal, provincial and municipal levels of government.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean, economically advantageous/ realizable and that leverage existing infrastructure, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

