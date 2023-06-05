Full Circle Lithium Advancing Lithium Recycling Demo Plant Buildout and Related Technology

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “U.S. SECURITIES ACT”) OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Full Circle Lithium Corp. (“FCL” or the “Company”) (TSXV:FCLI), a USA-based lithium products manufacturer and recycler with a highly experienced and proven technical team and a fully permitted lithium processing plant in Georgia, is pleased to provide an update regarding the Company’s rapid progress in installing its first modular demonstration lithium extraction and processing plant (the “FCL Demo Plant”) for a multinational chemical company (“ChemicalCo1”) at one of its specialty chemical plants in the USA. Please refer to the news release date May 10, 2023 “Full Circle Lithium Installing Lithium Recycling Demo Processing Plant at Multinational Chemical Company’s Site” for further information.

Key equipment containing the Company’s proprietary lithium extraction and processing technology (or “LEP” technology) is being shipped to ChemicalCo1’s site (For pictures of the FCL Demo Plant, please see www.fullcirclelithium.com under Photo Gallery).

Initial site review and civil/mechanical engineering design work have commenced at the site, and all site preparation and interconnections to FCL’s tanks and other equipment already shipped and on site are being completed. FCL will also be shipping its LEP control module to manage the FCL Demo Plant on-site and remotely from the control center at the Georgia plant once in operation.

“This has been a highly technical process and we are ecstatic to now be at this stage,” said Mr. Carlos Vicens, Founder, CEO & Director of FCL. “It has taken an enormous amount of work from our entire team to be where we are today. There are a lot of moving parts, everything is now coming together and we are looking forward to having our Demo Plant installed and commissioned in a very short period of time.”

The purpose of the FCL Demo Plant is to demonstrate at a large scale and under industrial conditions, using FCL’s LEP technology, the Company’s ability to extract and process ChemicalCo1’s lithium that is lost in the manufacturing process and to produce a lithium product of sufficient purity and that meets all specifications for purchase and direct use by ChemicalCo1. Given its modular design, the FCL Demo Plant can be expanded into an operating commercial plant. Once in full production, the modular FCL commercial plant will be designed for an initial capacity of 500 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent per annum, and capacity can be expanded as required.

Through extensive testing the FCL LEP technology has proven highly successful in extracting lithium over a large number of cycles. The Company has built and is operating large-scale equipment for commercial-scale production of its LEP technology.

The FCL Demo Plant and FCL LEP technology are environmentally focused processes using minimal reagents. FCL is aligned with the sustainability and cost objectives of its customers, communities and governmental infrastructure initiatives.

Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

[email protected]

Phone: (647) 629-0018

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

With a fully permitted lithium processing plant in Georgia, USA and a complement of seasoned lithium experts, FCL is a lithium processor focused on lithium and battery materials reintegration to meet the demand for crucial battery-grade raw materials, utilizing proprietary technology and know-how. FCL is focused on three complementary battery material processing divisions: battery recycling from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, lithium mid-stream recycling from industrial and chemical feedstock, and lithium refinery from upstream feedstock. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile and its website www.fullcirclelithium.com.

