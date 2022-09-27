Funding Available to “Boost Your Business Technology” With Couch & Associates

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Government of Canada is providing a total of $4 billion to help small and medium-sized enterprises digitalize their operations through the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). Their goal is to help local organizations grow by having a greater online presence, modern technology, and expert guidance.

The CDAP website provides an overview of the program, and a questionnaire to determine whether your business is eligible for either the Grow Your Business Online or Boost Your Business Technology grant. The latter offers up to $15,000 in funding to partner with an approved advisor and develop a digital adoption plan.

Couch & Associates has been named as an approved advisor for the Boost Your Business Technology grant, meaning businesses can turn to their dedicated team for strategy and roadmap development under the program.

Mike Couch, one of the leading digital advisors in the country and head of Couch & Associates, says, “This is a big opportunity for our Canadian companies to ramp up the technology they’re using to become more competitive and operationally efficient. We all want to be more digitally mature and sometimes don’t have the capacity or don’t know where to start, this program solves both of those problems.”

To maximize the value of this investment, a significant amount of funding is going towards strategy development before new technology is implemented. This will help to identify pain points or areas of opportunity and leverage the funds to accomplish specific goals.

There are four criteria that an organization needs to meet in order to be eligible, it must:

Be incorporated federally or provincially, or be a Canadian resident sole proprietor

Be a for-profit, privately owned business

Have between 1 – 499 full time equivalent employees

Have at least $500,000 of annual revenues in one of the previous three tax years

Tick all of those boxes? Then head over to the Canada Digital Adoption Program to apply.



