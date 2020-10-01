Fuse Insurance Selected as Finalist for Brokerage of the Year at 2020 Insurance Business Canada Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fuse Insurance has been selected as a finalist for Brokerage of the Year (Under 10 Employees) in the fifth annual Insurance Business Canada Awards, presented by Insurance Business. The Insurance Business Canada Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements of brokers, brokerages, insurers, MGAs, underwriters, risk managers and service providers in the insurance industry.

The Travelers Canada Award for Brokerage of the Year (Under 10 Employees) recognizes a brokerage that advocates for innovation, a commitment to its clients and supports leadership within the insurance industry. The award is judged by a panel of independent jury made up of thought leaders and experts from the insurance and finance industry.“It is a testament to the hard work of our employees that our continued growth has allowed us to be selected again as a finalist for this prestigious award” remarked Kevin Lea, President of Fuse Insurance. “We are very proud of this accomplishment and hope to be named the victor for the second year in a row. We would also like to thank our clients, our insurer partners and the rest of our supporters for their help in making Fuse Insurance one of the top brokerages in the country. Thank you as well to all of our industry peers for their nominations, and we wish them the best of luck at the awards event in November.”The annual awards gala, which normally draws in hundreds of industry professionals from across Canada, will be presented online this year as a virtual Insurance Business Canada Awards show. Winners will be revealed on November 19th at the virtual gala.For the full list of finalists, visit www.ibawards.ca.About Fuse Insurance

Fuse Insurance Ltd. is Western Canada’s first online-based commercial insurance brokerage. Fuse strives to find the best combination of coverage and price for their clients and are proud to be leaders in several specialty insurance markets. These specialty markets include cannabis, e-commerce, technology, manufacturing and numerous others. Find out more at https://fuseinsurance.ca/.About Insurance Business Canada

Insurance Business Canada is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, IBC provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry.Contact

Kate Jackson – Marketing & Advertising Manager, Fuse Insurance

info@fuseinsurance.ca



CBJ Newsmakers