Future Cities Canada: #UnexpectedSolutions showcases innovation in cities

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A season of solutions is upon us. Future Cities Canada, the national cross-sector initiative designed to accelerate innovation to transform cities, reimagines its annual national must-attend cities summit with a virtual six-week gathering of some of the leading minds in city building from across the country. Future Cities Canada: #UnexpectedSolutions brings together urban thought leaders, private- and public-sector innovators, and mayors and community leaders to showcase the best-of in city building and discuss the what’s-next to create more resilient and sustainable future, together. Led by Evergreen, the weekly program features 40-plus free virtual sessions from October 20 to November 26, 2020.

“On the heels of a global disruption, it is vital that we rethink, redesign and rebuild a collective strategy for cities that addresses the complex challenges that communities of all sizes are facing,” said Geoff Cape, CEO & Founder of Evergreen, one of the founding partners of Future Cities Canada. “#UnexpectedSolutions provides a critical meeting place for municipal staff, community leaders and urban innovators to think differently, propel new ideas forward and spark the partnerships that will have impact now and in the far future. These decisions will continue to reinforce Canada’s position as a world leader in city building.”The virtual program presents seven streams of immersive content covering key issues related to Smart Cities; Infrastructure, Housing & Development; Arts & Cultural Heritage; Placemaking & Placekeeping; The New Economy; Climate Adaptability and Urban Foresight. The six weeks of programming features thought-provoking keynotes from national and international speakers, inspiring interactive workshops with industry leaders, and creative networking opportunities that focus on connectedness, innovation and sustainability. Whether attending the 40-plus or a select number of programs, #UnexpectedSolutions attendees can expect to engage with city builders who are breaking down the silos in how we shape our cities, dive deep in bold, innovative city-building work that is happening across the country, and unlock the tools and inspiration that can be adapted to their communities. To register visit: https://unexpectedsolutions.futurecitiescanada.ca/ Highlights include:National convening on smart cities, hosted by Infrastructure Canada TD Future Cities Speaker Series explores Indigenous public art histories in Toronto and in Canada. This series is supported by TD Bank Group via the TD Ready CommitmentSessions featuring municipal leaders, including mayors from across the country The growing list of speakers is now online. Program details will be released on September 3, 2020. This is the third national gathering by Future Cities Canada, a collaborative platform founded in 2018 by Evergreen, McConnell Foundation, TD Bank Group, Maison de l’innovation sociale and Community Foundations of Canada. To be the first to learn about new speakers and sessions, sign up for the Future Cities Canada newsletter and join the conversation at @FutureCitiesCA Future Cities Canada: #UnexpectedSolutions Lead Funder: Infrastructure Canada Lead Sponsors: TD Bank Group, McConnell Foundation, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Convened by: Evergreen Media contact:

Renee Tratch, Sr. Manager, Public Relations & Content, Evergreen

416-596-1495 Ext. 273, rtratch@evergreen.ca Future Cities Canada is a national cross-sector initiative with the mission to accelerate innovation to transform cities for the benefit of all. Drawing on the expertise of its founding organizations – The McConnell Foundation, TD Bank Group, Evergreen, Maison de l’innovation sociale and Community Foundations of Canada – and together with a diverse and growing network of partners, Future Cities Canada collectively strives to address the challenges facing cities and city-dwellers to reimagine cities that are equitable, regenerative and prosperous. www.futurecitiescanada.ca

Evergreen is dedicated to making cities flourish. Since 1991, the national not-for-profit has been hard at work transforming spaces into great places so that communities can thrive. We believe that by connecting people, natural and built worlds, we can enable Canadians to do great things that will shape our cities for the better. www.evergreen.ca





