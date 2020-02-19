Future Financial Leaders from Ontario Universities Compete at the 2020 CFA Society Toronto & CFA Society Ottawa Research Challenge

Toronto, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa have selected four Ontario university teams as finalists for the annual local CFA Institute Research Challenge, a global equity research competition among student teams from elite business and finance programs. The local level of the Research Challenge provides students with a unique opportunity to develop and present an equity research report and compete with other academic institutions on a global basis. Students learn from leading industry experts and their peers from the world’s top business schools.Note to editors: The winning team will be announced at our Annual Awards Ceremony. The event is open to the media who can register by emailing eventregistration@cfatoronto.ca and interviews are available upon request by emailing media@cfatoronto.ca. The Awards Ceremony will be held on 20 February 2020 from 2:15 PM to 7:30 PM at TMX Broadcast Centre, TMX Gallery, The Exchange Tower, 130 King Street West, Toronto, ON. The local winner will compete in the CFA Institute Research Challenge Americas Regional level in New York, USA on 20-21 April 2020. Winners from each of the regional level competitions (Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas) will then advance to the Global Final in New York, USA on 22 April 2020. Media contacts About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.Jonathan Mai

