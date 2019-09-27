Future of Auto Retail is Online: Hyundai

CBJ — The President and CEO of Hyundai Canada says the future of car buying is online — but only up to a point.

Romano says many consumers still want to walk through a showroom to see exactly what the vehicle looks like in person.

The South Korean automaker launched its Genesis line of higher-end cars as an online only option in 2016, but quickly realized buyers still want to see the automobile before committing to a costly purchase.

Romano says Hyundai has since partnered with agents with physical showrooms to appeal to those who want to browse in person.

Speaking at the Elevate tech conference in Toronto, Romano said that while dealerships will still play a role, the company is working to move much of the car buying process online to improve a process that the vast majority of car shoppers dislike.

