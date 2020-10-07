Futurpreneur to Award Young Entrepreneurs $10,000 Through Expanded Rock My Business Workshop Series

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Futurpreneur Canada today announced the launch of the RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Awards, eight awards of $10,000 each given annually to diverse, young, aspiring entrepreneurs who participate in Futurpreneur’s newly expanded, three-part digital workshop series Rock My Business, and then develop and submit a completed business plan and cash flow statement.

Starting in 2017, the quarterly Rock My Business workshop series has been funded by RBC Foundation, in support of RBC Future Launch (the bank’s $500 million commitment to empower Canadian youth for the jobs of tomorrow). Since then, it has equipped more than 1,800 young, aspiring entrepreneurs from across Canada with the skills, confidence and knowledge needed to launch a business, enabling them to work toward developing a launch-ready business plan and realistic cash flow statement, guided by Futurpreneur’s expert business advisors.At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Futurpreneur pivoted to continue supporting aspiring entrepreneurs by reworking the in-person workshops into a digital offering, allowing for greater national participation.Now, along with the launch of the Rock My Business Start-Up Awards, supported by RBC, Futurpreneur has expanded its free digital program even further, adding a new introductory Rock My Business Idea workshop. This new offering will help idea-stage entrepreneurs determine what makes a viable business before proceeding to learn the basics of developing a successful business plan and realistic cash flow statement. The new series launches on October 6, 2020. Participants can visit the Rock My Business page to sign up for the next available workshops.“The Rock My Business series is our most sought-after pre-launch program, providing emerging entrepreneurs with essential foundational skills that help take the guesswork out of turning a viable business idea into a solid plan for a successful business,” says Charles Finley, Chief Experience Officer, Futurpreneur Canada. “Thanks to RBC, these substantial new awards, when combined with our expanded digital offering, will enable us to attract even more aspiring, young business owners, helping foster economic resilience in communities large and small nationwide.”To encourage a more diverse youth entrepreneurship ecosystem in Canada, the following eight awards of $10,000 each will be offered to eligible participants annually:Six Youth Entrepreneur Awards for entrepreneurs age 18 – 29One Emerging Black Entrepreneur Award for a Black entrepreneur age 18 – 39One Emerging Entrepreneur Award for an entrepreneur age 30 – 39

“The success of young entrepreneurs helps to drive Canada’s success. Their businesses not only contribute to the strength of our economy, but also motivate and inspire other young Canadians to pursue entrepreneurship as a path to meaningful employment,” said Mark Beckles, Senior Director, Youth Strategy & Innovation, RBC. “That’s what RBC Future Launch is all about. Through our support of Futurpreneur’s new awards and expanded workshop series, we hope to equip even more aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills needed to build and launch their own successful businesses.”To apply for an RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Award, participants who attend both the Rock My Business Plan and Rock My Cash Flow workshops before the end of March 2021 will need to prepare, refine and submit their completed business plans and cash flow statements by the end of May 2021. The winners will be announced in June 2021.About Futurpreneur CanadaFuturpreneur Canada has been fuelling the entrepreneurial passions of enterprising young Canadians since 1996. We’re the only national, non-profit organization that provides financing, mentorship and resources to aspiring business owners aged 18-39. More than 13,000 young Canadian entrepreneurs, spanning every province and territory, have successfully launched their business with Futurpreneur’s support. Their main street businesses help drive Canada’s inclusive economic prosperity in communities from coast to coast to coast.Futurpreneur is a founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, the Canadian member of Youth Business International, and the Canadian host of Global Entrepreneurship Week.www.futurpreneur.ca | Facebook: Futurpreneur | Twitter: @FuturpreneurMedia inquiriesPlease contact media@futurpreneur.ca



