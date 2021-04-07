FVREB elects 2021/2022 Board of Directors; names Abbotsford REALTOR® professional of the year

SURREY, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) elected its 2021/2022 Board of Directors during a virtual Annual General Meeting held March 11th.

Larry Anderson assumed the role of President on April 1st, following outgoing President Chris Shields. Anderson is a licensed REALTOR® of over 28 years, and the Broker-Owner of Sutton Premier Realty, Surrey.

“This is truly a privilege and an honour,” said Anderson. “This fall, the FVREB celebrates its centennial. I am certain that the small group of 14 who pioneered our board in 1921 could never have imagined that we would become the fifth largest professional association of REALTORS® in Canada. The Board is what empowers our success as Fraser Valley Realtors.

“It ensures that we have access to robust real estate applications, MLS® software and virtual technologies to help us guide, advise and protect our clients. Doing so safely and effectively has never been more important than in the past year.”

Anderson has served as a Director on the Board for seven years, five of which as Chair of FVREB’s Brokers Council, and he has volunteered on behalf of numerous member committees since 1998.

Baldev Gill, FVREB Chief Executive Officer, added, “I look forward to working with the new officers and directors as we continue to evolve and innovate as an organization for the betterment of our members and their service to the public.”

The incoming President-Elect is Sandra Benz, RE/MAX Performance Realty, Delta, and the Vice President is Marylou Leslie, Macdonald Realty, Delta.

The Board’s John Armeneau Professional of the Year award was announced at the meeting. This year’s recipient is John Corrie of RE/MAX Little Oak Realty, Abbotsford, for his tremendous contribution to the profession since earning his license in 1967. The award is the highest honour the FVREB bestows, recognizing outstanding leadership and conduct both professionally and within the community.

Of Corrie receiving the award, Chris Shields, Past President, explained, “John is a legend within the Fraser Valley. For over fifty years he has been devoted to his clients, many of whom represent multiple generations within families, and he has also dedicated countless hours throughout his career to mentoring literally hundreds of new members of our Board across all of our communities. Like John Armeneau before him, he believes in giving back to the profession through sharing knowledge, encouragement and by following the Golden Rule.”

Corrie is the 37th Fraser Valley member to be recognized with a Professional of the Year award. The award was renamed in 1996 in honour of John Armeneau, a North Delta Realtor who for over two decades was a role model and mentor to other Fraser Valley Realtors.

The full 2021/2022 FVREB Board of Directors is as follows:

President: Larry Anderson, Sutton Premier Realty, Surrey

President Elect: Sandra Benz, RE/MAX Performance Realty, Delta

Vice President: Marylou Leslie, Macdonald Realty, Delta

Past President: Chris Shields, Sutton Premier Realty, Surrey

Directors:

Narinder Bains, RE/MAX Blueprint Realty, Surrey

Dale Barker, Royal LePage Global Force Realty, Surrey

Gin Dhillon, Keller Williams Elite, Surrey

Angela Evennett, Royal LePage Wolstencroft, Langley

Ishaq Ismail, RE/MAX Blueprint Realty, Surrey

Linda Sue Peaker, Macdonald Realty, Delta

Darcy Reddicopp, Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, Abbotsford

Jasbir Sandhu, C21 Coastal Realty, Surrey

Public Advisor: Colette Squires, Justice Institute of BC

Fraser Valley’s new Board of Directors took office on April 1, 2021.

Attached photos: President Larry Anderson and 2021 Professional of the Year John Corrie, RE/MAX Little Oak Realty, Abbotsford

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 3,910 real estate professionals who live and work in the communities of North Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley, Abbotsford, and Mission, British Columbia. The FVREB will mark its 100-year anniversary fall of 2021.

