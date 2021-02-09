G Mining Ventures Retains Market-Making Services

BROSSARD, Québec, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G Mining Ventures Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GMIN) has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to initiate its market-making services to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Corporation.

The market-making services will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. ("Latimer"), in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable laws. For VLP's services, the Corporation has agreed to pay CAD 5,000 per month to VLP for a period of 3 months, which term can be renewed for one-month periods, unless terminated at any time by either party with a 30-day prior notice. The Corporation and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making services are provided by Latimer. The monthly fee paid by the Corporation to VLP is for services only.About G Mining Ventures Corp.The Corporation is a mineral exploration company which has been, up to now, focused on the exploration and development of the Cameron Lake Property, located in the west-central part of Québec. As disclosed in the October 23, 2020 and subsequent press releases, the Corporation has been actively pursuing its objective of acquiring a significant mining asset in 2021. With committed shareholders, the Corporation will see to leverage a strong track record of developing, building & optimizing mining projects to create the next emerging producer.A corporate website will be established during the coming weeks at: https://gmining.com/ .About Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking InformationAll statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release.Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to, generally, the above "About G Mining Ventures Corp." paragraph in its entirety, which essentially expresses the Corporation's goal and purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will be able to maintain an orderly trading market for its common shares – with VLP's assistance or otherwise, as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant section of the Corporation's Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.Further information regarding the Corporation is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com).Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





