G2 Drills Multiple Intercepts With Gold at Oko Project, Guyana

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s ongoing drilling project at the OKO property, Guyana. During 2019, G2 completed twenty drill holes totalling 3,179 meters. Modelling the results of the 2019 drill program showed a north – south trending zone of mineralization 1.1 km long and approximately sixty meters wide. A program of drill holes designed to test this model commenced on the 12th of January and, to date, seven holes have been completed totalling 1093 meters. This drilling supports the geological and gold mineralization model with visible gold (vg) being noted within the predicted host horizons in all seven new holes to date. All of the mineralized sections lie above 100m vertical from surface. G2’s geological team notes that the style of mineralization and the geological setting has similarities to the Obuasi gold deposit in Ghana; 62 million ounces Au past production + resources; (Fourgerous et al ‘Economic Geology (2017 112 (1): 3 -22’) such that Orogenic gold mineralisation occurs as native gold in quartz veins and disseminated gold bearing sulphides within poly-deformed carbonaceous basin sediments within a Paleo-Proterozoic greenstone terrane.Mineralisation hosted in similar or nearby deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted at Oko.Figure 1 below shows the location of 2020 holes OKD-20 through to OKD – 26 relative to the drill holes of the 2019 program.Oko Drill Hole Plan Highlights Fig. 1Click here

CBJ Newsmakers