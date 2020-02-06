G2 Goldfields Inc. Applies to Extend Term of Warrants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSX-V:GTWO) (“G2”) announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to extend the term of its 5,000,000 existing share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) that would otherwise expire on February 28, 2020. Each Warrant is currently exercisable at $0.20 until February 28, 2020. G2 has made application to extend the term of the Warrants to February 28, 2021. The exercise price for the Warrants will remain the same.

The extension of the expiry date of the Warrants has been approved by the board of directors of G2, and remains subject to TSXV approval. For more information contact:

Patrick Sheridan

Executive Chairman and CEO

Tel: (416) 628-5904

E-mail: p.sheridan@g2goldfields.comNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of G2, including, but not limited to, the timing and availability of applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

