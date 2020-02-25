G2 Goldfields Selected to Exhibit OKO Core at PDAC

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to announce it has been selected to exhibit core at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention to be held March 1st – 4th in Toronto, Canada. G2 will be displaying high-grade gold core from it’s new discovery at the OKO–AREMU project in the Guiana Shield.

Additionally, G2 announces that it has built an online gallery to showcase photographs of core samples containing visible gold from recent drilling at OKO. The core gallery is available at: https://www.g2goldfields.com/core-gallery/ or by clicking here .A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

