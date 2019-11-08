G2 Surface Sampling Defines Gold Mineralized Zones at AREMU/OKO Project, Guyana

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: GTWO) (the “Company” or G2) is pleased to announce the results of a major surface sampling program at the Company’s AREMU/OKO gold projects, Region seven, Guyana. G2 commenced exploration in February 2019 and to date has collected and collated data from 2081 soil samples, 164 grab samples and 674 channel samples. Selected grab samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

This surface exploration program has also led to an ongoing diamond drilling campaign, with ten holes totaling 1,520 meters completed to date. This work has led to the identification of three main areas of interest; Aremu North, Aremu South, and the Oko Crusher Hill Area. G2 has filed a 43-101 compliant technical report on the property January 25, 2018 which is available at www.sedar.com .AREMU NORTHThe Aremu North area includes the site of the original Aremu mine which operated between 1909 – 1911, producing 6,488 oz. from 14,632 tons of processed rock. Over the last century local miners have developed a series of workings over a four-kilometer strike length. Company geologists have collected 696 soil samples, 97 grab samples and 385 channel samples in this district. Additionally, G2 technical staff have mapped a total of eleven significant quartz vein structures in the district as identified in Figure 1.To view Figure 1 – Aremu Mine North, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef01b1e9-c83a-449b-9b69-c1162ef3f0ccHighlights of the 2019 AREMU NORTH Channel Sampling include:A total of ninety-seven grab samples were also collected from the AREMU NORTH district with values ranging from nil to 51 g/t Au, G2 geologists are currently designing a drill program for this area for Q1 2020.AREMU SOUTHApproximately 3 km south of the historic mine area results of 560 soil samples has outlined a 3 km long, east west trending + 100 ppb Au soil anomaly.To view Figure 2 – Aremu South Soil Anomaly Map, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/766ca484-580b-44f0-ac26-1c4a12dd344eGrab samples (15) and Channel samples (81) have assayed between nil and 1.43 g/t Au (Grab) and 9.2 g/t Au (1 metre channel). Further surface work in this area is required to more fully define exact drill target locations.OKO / CRUSHER HILLThe OKO Property is located 15 kilometers from the historic Aremu Mine and is comprised of 8,500 acres held under option by the Company. The most prominent feature of this property is a distinct north west area of itinerant mining comprised of significant surface workings as well as six vertical shafts. The shafts are typically 50 to 60 metres in depth and the local miners target high grade quartz veins. Current and historic workings run along 1.3 kilometers of the valley floor.At OKO; G2 Goldfields has collected 825 soil samples, 52 grab samples, and 208 channel samples. Highlights of the channel samples include:Table 2. OKO / CRUSHER HILL CHANNEL SAMPLE HIGHLIGHTSTo view Figure 3 – Oko Maps With Shafts, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23533dbc-cc96-4942-99f4-ac4b7c01ff8aParallel to the valley floor, soil sampling has outlined a distinct anomaly of + 100 ppb gold. G2 has completed 10 drill holes to date, testing a one-kilometer strike length.The Company intends to complete an additional twelve holes in the OKO district prior to the holiday break.Dan Noone,VP Exploration comments, “the Aremu / Oko gold district located in the south eastern extremity of the Cuyuni basin, also hosts the Aurora Gold Mine operated by Guyana Goldfields. The style of mineralization is a subset of the Orogenic Gold style that is associated with Carbonaceous Sediments. Examples of this style of mineralization are the giant Bendigo (Victoria), northern Carlin Trend (Nevada) and Sukhoi Log (Siberia) districts. As in the aforementioned districts, gold mineralization at Aremu / Oko, is hosted in structural sites such as fold hinges, shears and breccias within or adjacent to Carbonaceous Sediments. The aerial extent of outcropping gold mineralization (15km by 6km) presents a district scale target.”QA / QCSample preparation and analyses is carried out by MS Analytical Guyana, at their laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana. Rock and soil sample preparation includes drying, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2mm, pulverizing a 1000g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PRP-920). Rock and soil samples are analysed using fire assay of a 50g sample (code FAS-121). . No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.Appendix 1. OKO / AREMU Selected grab sample assay highlightsAppendix 2. OKO / AREMU Channel assay highlightsAbout G2 Goldfields Inc.G2 Goldfields Inc. is a Toronto based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Sandy Lake Gold project in Canada and the Aremu-Oko and Peters Mine projects in Guyana.

The Sandy Lake gold project comprises an approximate 51,000 hectares of contiguous mineral claim units in the underexplored Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario.

The Aremu–Oko and Peters Mine properties are two of the four past producing historical mines in Guyana. The properties total approximately 25,888 acres and are located in the Cuyuni-Mazarumi Region (Region 7) of north-central Guyana in the Guiana Shield.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (Director of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

