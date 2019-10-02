Galane Gold Announces B2Gold Has Met Its Commitments With Regards to Tranche 1 of the Earn-in Agreement for Botswana Prospecting Sites; Commenced Tranche 2 Expenditures of US$2 Million

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that B2Gold Corp. (“B2Gold”) (TSX: BTO) has met the conditions of Tranche 1 of the previously announced earn-in option agreement with respect to certain Botswana prospecting sites (the “Earn-in Agreement”) and has confirmed its intent to commence with Tranche 2 expenditures of US$2 million.

Galane Gold CEO, Nick Brodie commented: “B2Gold has completed detailed mapping of the most prospective areas of the prospecting licences and has identified the areas where it wishes to commence a more detailed exploration campaign.Galane remains confident and excited that B2Gold, from the progress so far, is the best team to unlock the known exploration potential of the Tati Greenstone Belt.”Under the Earn-in Agreement, B2Gold has the option to indirectly acquire, in three tranches, up to 70% of the shares of Southern Cross Exploration and Development (Pty) Ltd. (“Southern Cross”), a subsidiary of Galane Gold, which has received two gold prospecting licences over an aggregate of approximately 520 km2 located around the Company’s Mupane property in Botswana, excluding its current operations and mining licences. B2Gold has agreed to and will carry out exploration on the properties with guidance received from a jointly formed technical committee.Please refer to Galane Gold’s press release dated March 19, 2018 for further detail on the Earn-In Agreement. Upon B2Gold acquiring shares of Southern Cross upon the completion of Tranche 2, the Earn-in Agreement will be replaced by a definitive shareholders agreement governing the parties’ interests in Southern Cross.About Galane GoldGalane Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana and South Africa. Galane Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQB under the symbol “GGGOF”. Galane Gold’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Galane Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.Cautionary NotesCertain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the Company’s dependence on two mineral projects; gold price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company’s mining activities in Botswana and South Africa; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to the Company’s exploration, development, plant expansion and mining activities being situated in Botswana and South Africa; risks relating to reliance on the Company’s management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company’s inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks arising from the Company’s fair value estimates with respect to the carrying amount of mineral interests; mining tax regimes; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the Company’s need to replace reserves depleted by production; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; lack of infrastructure; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; health risks in Africa; the Company’s interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; risks related to restarting production; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; development of the Company’s exploration properties into commercially viable mines; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; risks related to the market perception of junior gold companies; and litigation risk. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. 