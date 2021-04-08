Galane Gold Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of the Summit Mine in New Mexico and Closing of C$9.68 Million Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire (the “Acquisition”), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, the Summit Mine (the “Mine”) and the infrastructure constituting the Banner Mill in New Mexico (collectively, the “Assets”) from Pyramid Peak Mining, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP.

Closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur on or about May 16, 2021, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, completion of a confirmatory title report on the Assets and approval of governmental and regulatory authorities, including the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). For further details on the Acquisition and the Assets, please see the Company’s press release dated March 16, 2021.

Nick Brodie, CEO of Galane Gold commented, “The Galane Gold management team is excited with the opportunity of restoring another mining operation to economic production. We have successfully done this twice already at our Mupane and Galaxy properties.

The acquisition of the Summit Mine is another step in our corporate goal to reshape the Company into a long-life and low-cost operation that can produce positive returns for investors across commodity cycles. This operation represents a perfect example of this representing an opportunity to increase Galane Gold’s production, lower its operating costs and reduce its country risk.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts of the Company (“Subscription Receipts”). In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued 44,028,700 Subscription Receipts at a price of C$0.22 per Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate proceeds of C$9,686,314, including a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (“Palisades”). The net proceeds of the Offering will fund the initial cash consideration of US$6 million payable at the closing of the Acquisition.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as lead agent in connection with the Offering, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Research Capital Corporation (the “Agents”).

The Subscription Receipts were issued pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement (the “SRA”) entered into among the Company, Canaccord Genuity Corp., and TSX Trust Company, as subscription receipt agent (the “Escrow Agent”). Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder thereof to receive one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant of Galane Gold (a “SR Warrant”), without any further action on the part of the holder and without payment of additional consideration, upon satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions included in the SRA, including but not limited to the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to completing the Acquisition. Each SR Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.30, for a period of three years following the closing of the Acquisition.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, less 50% of the Agents’ commission and certain expenses of the Offering, will be held in escrow pursuant to the SRA pending closing of the Acquisition. In the event that the Acquisition is not completed within 60 days after the closing of the Offering, the Escrow Agent shall return to the holders of the Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the aggregate purchase price paid for the Subscription Receipts held by each holder and each such Subscription Receipt shall be cancelled.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents are entitled to receive a cash commission of 7.0% or, in the case of the president’s list, 3.5% of the aggregate proceeds raised pursuant to the Offering (the “Agents’ Commission”) and broker warrants in the amount of 7.0% or, in the case of the president’s list, 3.5% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold pursuant to the Offering (the “Broker Warrants”). On closing of the Offering, the Agents received payment of 50% of the Agents’ Commission and were issued all of the Broker Warrants. The remaining 50% of the Agents’ Commission will be paid to the Agents upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions.

All Subscription Receipts issued in connection with the Offering, including the Common Shares and SR Warrants underlying the Subscription Receipts, and the Common Shares and common share purchase warrants issued in connection with the Acquisition are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to customary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including final approval of the TSXV.

About Galane Gold

Galane Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana and South Africa. Galane Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSXV under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQB under the symbol “GGGOF”. Galane Gold’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Galane Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada’s resource focused merchant bank. Palisades’ management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry’s most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

Cautionary Notes

