Galvanize Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools for Second Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galvanize, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced it has been named as a Leader by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools . This marks the second consecutive year Galvanize was acknowledged, recognizing the company’s completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Galvanize’s HighBond platform minimizes exposure to financial, operational, reputational, and security risk from third parties by automating the entire lifecycle of third-party risk management (TPRM). From onboarding, assessment, and remediation, to performance monitoring and ongoing review, the software manages the entire TPRM process. The solution is highly configurable and designed to accommodate change and program maturation over time as organizations adapt to evolving business, regulatory, and risk landscapes.“Galvanize is on a mission to provide executive visibility, assurance, and confidence while mitigating the cost of managing risk and compliance,” said Dan Zitting, chief product and strategy officer, Galvanize. “From our view, Gartner’s acknowledgement of Galvanize as a Leader in IT vendor risk management tools comes when GRC professionals face unprecedented risk as a result of the pandemic. COVID-19 has upended the public and private sectors, and organizations are now dealing with strained supply chains, remote workforces, and increased cybersecurity attacks—all of which create new vulnerabilities for vendors critical to operations. Now more than ever, commercial organizations and governments alike need to continuously monitor and assess their third-party risk to assure their overall cybersecurity posture, regulatory compliance, and enterprise risk.”A full, complimentary version of the August 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools is available for download here .To learn more about Galvanize and HighBond, visit: https://www.wegalvanize.com/highbond/ Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Galvanize:

Galvanize builds award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software to drive change in some of the world’s largest organizations. We believe GRC professionals should be the most sought after people in an organization and we’re on a mission to unite and strengthen individuals and entire organizations through the integrated HighBond software platform. With more than 6,300 customer organizations in 130 countries, Galvanize is connecting teams in many of the Fortune 1,000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of government organizations, banks, manufacturers, and healthcare organizations. Whether these professionals are managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports. But we don’t just make technology—we provide tools that inspire individuals to achieve great things and do heroic work in the process. Learn more at wegalvanize.com.Media contact:

