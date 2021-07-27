Galvanize’s HighBond Debuts on AWS Marketplace

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galvanize , a Diligent brand and a global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announces its AI-powered HighBond platform listing on AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

HighBond makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. GRC professionals can take advantage of AI and robotics to automate workflows, reduce time and increase productivity.

With the HighBond platform on AWS Marketplace, users can reduce lengthy procurement processes and deploy their GRC technology solutions faster. AWS customers receive an integrated GRC platform to efficiently manage their GRC activities, automate repetitive tasks and uncover real-time insights to inform organizational objectives.

“Organizations recognize they need unified GRC technology solutions in light of the pandemic’s new era of risk,” says Andrew Smith, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at Galvanize. “With AWS Marketplace, Galvanize can reach customers quickly, so they can realize the return on investment of GRC programs sooner.”

In addition to the public offering, Galvanize can extend customized private offers for HighBond in AWS Marketplace. When customers purchase Galvanize’s AI-powered platform through a private offer, they will realize significant benefits in reducing their enterprise discount program commitment.

HighBond Features Highlight

HighBond features and capabilities include:

Cloud infrastructure with data automation capabilities

Improved visibility across your organization with customizable storyboards

Easy-to-use machine learning capabilities

Integrated data consolidated across systems and software

Reduced time and costs with pre-configured solutions, content, and robotics toolkits

New data connectors that enable analytics to provide pre-built connectivity to almost 100 external data sources

A new version of the SAP connector that supports and improves connector fixes to several of the existing connectors

To learn more about Galvanize and HighBond, visit wegalvanize.com or find them on the AWS Marketplace here .

About Galvanize:

Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, hundreds of banks, manufacturers, and healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.

