GameSquare Announces That Code Red Has Been Selected as Bud Light’s European Esports Agency

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), a Canadian esports company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), was selected as Bud Light’s Esports Agency for Europe. As the first major milestone in the partnership, Bud Light launched the first ever beer and esports on-pack promotion in Europe on November 16, 2020. To support the on-pack promotion, Bud Light has also teamed up with fan favourite, professional player and creator of esports brand “Fnatic” – Harry Hesketh – in a brand new 30-second video. The video also features the respawned Bud Knight, who seemingly perished in the Game of Thrones-inspired Bud Light Super Bowl advert last year. The video is expected to appear across Bud Light social channels, on Fnatic’s YouTube page and on Twitch from now and through December 2020.“The work done in collaboration with Bud Light is an exciting achievement for Code Red, our esports agency headquartered in the UK,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “This unique and forward-thinking campaign is a testament to the growing importance of esports for global brands seeking memorable and authentic ways to reach the highly sought after 18-30 year old demographic. In my view, there is tremendous potential for global brands within esports, and Bud Light, a part of AB InBev with more than 400 beer brands globally, is an outstanding example of an organization recognizing the growing popularity of esports,” Mr. Wright continued.About GameSquareGameSquare is an international esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the esports market and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red, an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies.For further information, please contact Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare:Email: kevin@gamesquare.com

For further information, please contact Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare:Email: kevin@gamesquare.com

Phone: (416) 861-2267



